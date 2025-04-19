"7 matches, for a reason" - Top 10 funny memes after RCB's dismal loss vs PBKS in IPL 2025 match in Bengaluru

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by five wickets in the 34th match of IPL 2025 on Friday, April 18, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. As a result, PBKS moved to the second position on the points table after securing their fifth win in seven games. It was also the third consecutive loss for RCB at their home ground this season, resulting in fans sharing memes on social media.

The match was reduced to a 14-over-per-side affair after a rain interruption. After being asked to bat first, RCB managed 95/9 in 14 overs on the back of a magnificent 26-ball half-century from Tim David (50*). Rajat Patidar (23) supported him in the line-up with a mini knock while the rest of the batters failed.

Josh Hazelwood (3/14) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/26) then tried their best for RCB with the ball, reducing PBKS to 53/4. However, Nehal Wadhera played an impactful cameo of 33* (19) and took Punjab Kings home in 12.1 overs.

Friday night's IPL 2025 match between RCB and PBKS entertained the fans, who shared hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter). Here are some of the best memes:

"The idea was to not let the new batter get in easily" - Shreyas Iyer after PBKS' victory over RCB in IPL 2025

At the post-match presentation, PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer reflected on the win, saying (via ESPNcricinfo):

"We are riding the spice of life and we are able to experience all kinds of games. It is quite a challenge. There was no thinking. I was just making instinctive moves. The idea was to not let the new batter get in easily. Marco Jansen bowled really well. We did not know what to expect off the wicket."

"The word was that the hard length deliveries were difficult to hit and I think we executed well. I had a chat with Chahal and told him that he needs to be a wicket-taker. He is probably the best bowler in the IPL so far. Wadhera was impressive. You always need one batter to take charge. His intent was wonderful," Shreyas added.

The Gujarat Titans (GT) will square off against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the upcoming match of IPL 2025 on Saturday, April 19.

