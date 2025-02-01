"A clear line written in the rule is like-for-like replacement" - Aakash Chopra on Harshit Rana's use as concussion sub in IND vs ENG 2025 4th T20I

Former India player Aakash Chopra has questioned the Men in Blue for using Harshit Rana as a concussion substitute for Shivam Dube in the fourth T20I against England in Pune on Friday, January 31. He pointed out that the concussion rule was violated as the specialist seamer is not a 'like-for-like replacement' for the all-rounder who bowls occasionally.

Dube scored 53 runs off 34 deliveries as India set England an 182-run target after being asked to bat first. Rana then registered figures of 3/33 in four overs to help the hosts register a 15-run win and take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener wondered how Rana was allowed as a substitute for Dube.

"A clear line written in the rule is like-for-like replacement. It means that if you are replacing a batter, assuming Ben Duckett gets a head injury while batting and goes out, when you take a concussion substitute for him at the time of fielding, he can't bowl because Ben Duckett doesn't bowl," he said (2:00).

"If you take a bowler for a bowler, it has to be a similar bowler. Shivam Dube had a concussion, he got hit on the head in the 20th over and didn't come to field, and you asked for Harshit Rana as the concussion replacement. You could have kept (Mohammed) Shami also because Harshit Rana is nowhere close to the same skill set as Shivam Dube," Chopra added.

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that the two players have disparate skill sets.

"They are chalk and cheese. Shivam Dube is a batter who bowls a little. He bowls once in a while at a speed of 115 to 120-odd kph. He doesn't bowl regularly. Harshit Rana is an out-and-out fast bowler who bowls at 140-145 kph and bat a little at times. This is the reality," Chopra explained.

Chopra noted that Rana's utilization as the concussion substitute for Dube reminded him of the Indian Premier League. He highlighted that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder is often used as an Impact Player in the IPL.

"We played with 12 people" - Aakash Chopra on Harshit Rana replacing Shivam Dube

A Jamie Overton delivery struck Shivam Dube on the helmet in the final over of India's innings. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that India virtually played with 12 players in Friday's game.

"Shivam Dube batted, scored 53 runs as well, went out and when it was the turn to bowl, Harshit Rana bowled the entire four overs and picked up three wickets, and he won the game for India. In effect, we played with 12 people. Shivam Dube batted and Harshit Rana bowled. It's the best of both worlds," he said (3:40).

Chopra opined that Ramandeep Singh would have been the ideal concussion substitute for Shivam Dube. He added that England had a point if they were unhappy about how the rule was used.

