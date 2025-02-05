“A coach’s dream to work with” - MI head coach’s massive praise for Indian star ahead of IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians (MI) head coach Mahela Jayawardene hailed ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah as a dream player to work with, ahead of the IPL 2025 season. The 31-year-old has been with the franchise since his IPL debut in 2013, helping them to their five titles.

Bumrah enjoyed an incredible IPL 2024 season with 20 wickets at an average of 16.80 and an economy of 6.48 despite MI finishing at the bottom of the standings. The champion pacer continued his incredible 2024 after IPL, helping India win their second T20 World Cup title.

Bumrah was also adjudged the Player of the Series in India's recent Test tour of Australia, even though in a losing cause.

Speaking to the Wisden Cricket Monthly about Bumrah, Jayawardene said [quoted by Hindustan Times]:

"Bumrah is a coach's dream to work with. He is very low maintenance. The Jasprit of today came from putting his hand up and taking on tough challenges, knowing that he has the confidence and self-belief to deliver. He has always been a man of few words, but he's had a lasting impact on those who have sought his advice."

He added:

"He will do his training in the nets and then spend time with the other bowlers and is able to guide them on what they should do, rather than telling them what works for him. So it is not just running up and hitting the line and length, but being masterful in thinking and then executing it to perfection that leaves the batsman thinking about the next ball if he survives this one. And this is his mindset for all three formats."

Bumrah recently completed the rare double of winning the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year and the Test Cricketer of the Year for 2024.

"He has a shell that he keeps to, once off the field" - Mahela Jayawardene

Bumrah will look to get MI back on track in the 2025 IPL season [Credit: Getty]

Mahela Jayawardene revealed that Jasprit Bumrah often prefers to remain in his bubble off the field, praising him for his genuineness as a human being.

The pacer was one of five players MI retained ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, along with Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma.

"He has a shell that he keeps to, once off the field and that keeps him in a sweet spot, like sometimes preferring to spend time in the hotel room if it's a break day, because that is what gives him the most joy. "Over the years, Jasprit has shown what a genuine and good human being he is. And that has translated to the cricket field as well," said Jayawardene.

Bumrah is currently out of action due to a back injury suffered during the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Team India remains hopeful of his return for the 2025 Champions Trophy, starting February 19.

