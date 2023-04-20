“A dream return” – Fans erupt as Ishant Sharma shines on IPL comeback for DC vs KKR in IPL 2023

Ishant Sharma starred for Delhi Capitals (DC) in their IPL 2023 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday, April 20.

The 34-year-old returned with figures of 2/19 in his four overs. He dismissed KKR captain Nitish Rana before getting rid of all-rounder Sunil Narine. His exceptional spell helped DC reduce KKR to 70/6 in 11.2 overs.

Fans were delighted to witness a stellar comeback from Ishant in the IPL. One user tweeted:

"A dream return for Ishant Sharma. Lost the spot in the Indian team, last played IPL in 2021, returning to the side when Delhi lost 4 consecutive matches and he just went for 19 runs by taking 2 wickets from 4 overs."

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns A dream return for Ishant Sharma.



Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra A return to remember for Ishant Sharma!



CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh What a spell by Ishant Sharma. He is playing IPL after 2 years and he bowled a fantastic spell against KKR. His bowling figure (4-0-19-2) including the wickets of Rana & Narine.



Cricket @Cricket__pal



Well done



Rishabh @Rishabh04134914

Definitely

#ViratKohli𓃵

cricanatics @golu_views

Pushkar @musafir_hu_yar Rahane getting shouts for WTC final on basis of IPL performance then why not Ishant Sharma? Rahane getting shouts for WTC final on basis of IPL performance then why not Ishant Sharma?

Satyam @monutex Ishant Sharma taking wickets n being economical is pleasing Ishant Sharma taking wickets n being economical is pleasing

Ishant Sharma’s exploits came in his first-ever game in IPL 2023 after going unsold last year. The right-arm pacer was also dropped from the national team following the two-match Test series against New Zealand in December 2021. However, the Delhi cricketer continued to perform in domestic cricket.

The DC management showed faith in his abilities and bought him at a base price of ₹50 lakh at the IPL 2023 mini-auction. He comes up with experience playing 94 IPL games, picking up 75 wickets.

KKR sets a 128-run target for Ishant Sharma's DC

A clinical bowling performance from the Delhi Capitals helped the team bundle out the Kolkata Knight Riders for just 127 in their allotted 20 overs. Jason Roy, who is making his debut, top-scored with 43 off 39 balls, while Andre Russell chipped in with an unbeaten 38 off 31 balls but all the remaining players failed to deliver with the bat.

Along with Ishant, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav also bagged two wickets apiece, while Mukesh Kumar took a solitary wicket.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, and Mukesh Kumar.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Litton Das (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Mandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, and Varun Chakaravarthy.

