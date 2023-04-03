"A finer team you'll never see"- Anushka Sharma after RCB's victory against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023

Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma applauded the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team after their victory against Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2023 on Sunday (April 2) in Bangalore.

MI batted first in the contest and scored 171/7 on the back of Tilak Varma's magnificent 84*. Chase master Virat Kohli (82*) led his side's response with a vintage knock as RCB romped home in the 17th over.

Anushka Sharma took to her official Instagram handle and hailed the Royal Challengers Bangalore side after they began IPL 2023 on a positive note. While sharing an RCB behind-the-scenes video after the win, she wrote:

"A finer team you'll never see."

Anushka Sharma's Instagram story after RCB won against MI.

You can also watch the story here.

It was also RCB's first game at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in almost four years. They made their homecoming special with a comprehensive win over MI.

"I don't think we could have asked for a better game"- Virat Kohli after RCB begin IPL 2023 with a win

Speaking at the post-match presentation after his first match of IPL 2023, Virat Kohli said that it was a perfect game for them. He reckoned that his team put in a balanced effort throughout, except death bowling, where they leaked a few easy runs.

Kohli also singled out MI batter Tilak Varma and praised him for playing a valiant knock. The 34-year-old said:

"Homecoming after four years, I don't think we could have asked for a better game. I thought we were pretty balanced throughout the game. We bowled really well until the 18th over. Just the last couple of overs it slipped away with the ball but credit to them; especially Tilak I thought batted really well."

On the gameplan during the chase, Kohli added:

"Faf and I took turns to attack. We wanted to finish it with enough balls to spare to help our net run-rate. The new ball was a bit tricky but because we took them down with the new ball, that's how it shifted momentum back in our favor."

Royal Challengers Bangalore will next face the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023 on April 6.

