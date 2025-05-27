“A new name will be written on the trophy” - Indian legend’s massive claim after PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match

Former India batter Sunil Gavaskar has said that the Indian Premier League (IPL) will have a new winner to conclude the 2025 season. Out of the four teams that have progressed to the playoffs, only Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are yet to win the trophy.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) confirmed a place in Qualifier 1 after their seven-wicket win over the Mumbai Indians at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday, May 26. The closest that the franchise came to the trophy was during the 2014 edition, when they lost the finals to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

PBKS' wait for a maiden IPL title has extended to 17 years, a similar drought that RCB are also facing. The three-time finalists last came close to the trophy in 2016, where they lost to the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final.

Sunil Gavaskar praised PBKS' recruitment at the auction table, and predicted that they have a solid chance of winning their first title, with RCB also being favorites.

"Nobody took Punjab Kings seriously. They have also picked wisely at the auction, where they got lot of young, uncapped Indian players. They have seen them. They have seen what they have done, where they have done. There are so many of these state leagues which are happening but you cant always go by what's happening in the state leagues. The bowling attacks may not always be good," Gavaskar said after PBKS' win over MI (via NDTV).

"Even then if somebody like a Priyansh Arya hits seven sixes you know that this guy has talent. Picking the international players too. They have done it really well. Full marks to them. Really happy for them. I told you before the start of the match that a new name will be written on the trophy, well," he added.

PBKS are awaiting their opponents for Qualifier 1 as the second place in the final points table is yet to be determined. RCB could progress into the playoffs as one of the top two teams with a win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their last league stage match. The upcoming match is scheduled to take place at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, May 27.

If RCB lose to LSG, then they will face MI in the Eliminator, while GT will play the Qualifier 1 against PBKS.

"We were prepared to win from any situation" - PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer after the crucial win over MI in IPL 2025

PBKS and RCB, despite playing some stellar cricket over the course of the campaign, do not have the championship pedigree like their playoff rivals. MI have won the IPL title five times while GT won the trophy in their maiden season in 2022, and made it to the finals in 2023.

PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer hailed his teammates' performance as they sealed a place in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1.

"I personally feel every individual stepped up at the right time. We were prepared to win from any situation and everyone including the management and support staff have stepped in," Iyer said during the post-match presentation.

The IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 is scheduled to take place on Thursday, May 29 in Mullanpur.

