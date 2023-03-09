"A really big partnership is just around the corner" - RCB star Sophie Devine on her partnership with Smriti Mandhana

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star Sophie Devine believes she and captain Smriti Mandhana aren't too far away from delivering a massive partnership in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL 2023).

Devine and Mandhana have gotten off to quickfire starts in all three games so far, but haven't been able to take their partnership beyond the powerplay. This has been one of the main reasons why RCB remain winless in the tournament.

Speaking to reporters after RCB's loss to the Gujarat Giants (GG) on Wednesday (March 8), here's what Sophie Devine said about her partnership with Smriti Mandhana:

"I would certainly like us to go a little bit deeper and score a few more runs. The great thing about this sort of competition is that you get to bat with world-class players and Smriti is outstanding.

"She (targets) different areas obviously because she is a left-hander, it makes a big difference, and it is really a good combination at the top of the order. Hopefully we keep bouncing off each other and a really big partnership is just around the corner."

Sophie Devine on reasons for RCB's loss against GG

Sophie Devine also opened up on some main areas where RCB failed to deliver against GG that led to their third successive loss in WPL 2023.

She felt that Bangalore's bowling could have been much better in the middle overs, especially after they had dismissed the dangerous Sophia Dunkley. Dunkley was on song early in the evenings, eventually ending up with 65 off just 28 balls.

"From playing the last three matches here we know that 190-200 is a par-score and that is what we spoke about as a group," Sophie Devine said.

"I thought we did really well with the ball in the powerplay but we probably let them have too many runs in the middle overs and then we did some great work at the back end. Unfortunately, it was all a little bit too much."

She also accepted that RCB played a bit too many dot balls in their chase on Wednesday, and that cost them dearly in their 11-run loss. Devine added:

"I think to pinpoint (a reason for loss) is pretty tough, to nail it down to one thing but I think probably our dot balls (were too many). And it is going to happen sometimes, you have to give the credit to the bowlers who bowled some great deliveries today."

RCB desperately need to put up their first win of the tournament in their next game as another loss will put their chances of making it into the playoffs in massive jeopardy. The Challengers will take on the UP Warriorz in their next match on Friday, March 10.

