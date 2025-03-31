"Aaj toh Sara search karegi who is Riyan Parag"- Top 10 funny memes after RR edge out CSK in thriller in IPL 2025

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) opened their account in the IPL 2025 points table with a narrow six-run win against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday, March 30. The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati hosted the thrilling encounter.

After being asked to bat first, RR notched up a respectable total of 182/9 in 20 overs. It came on the back of a significant contribution from Nitish Rana, who played a blistering knock of 81 (36) after being promoted to number three. Noor Ahmad (2/28), Matheesha Pathirana (2/28), and Khaleel Ahmed (2/38) performed well for CSK with the ball.

Super Kings then lost their in-form opener, Rachin Ravindra, in the very first over for a four-ball duck, getting off to a poor start. Ruturaj Gaikwad (63) walked in at the number three spot and hit an anchoring half-century to keep his side in the hunt while wickets kept falling at the other end.

Wanindu Hasaranga (4/35) sent him back to the pavilion in the 16th over to put RR ahead in the contest. Ravindra Jadeja (32*), MS Dhoni (16), and Jamie Overton (9*) tried their best in the end, but CSK fell seven runs short of the target.

Sunday's IPL 2025 encounter between the Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings entertained the fans. They conveyed their reactions by posting hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes related to the contest:

"Fielding makes up for the 20 runs we were short"- RR captain Riyan Parag after win vs CSK in IPL 2025 match in Guwahati

At the post-match presentation, Rajasthan skipper Riyan Parag reflected on the win against CSK, saying:

"Feels good; took a lot of time. It was only two games, but it felt too long. Felt it was 20 short. I thought we would build up from the 16th over, but we bowled very well. That was the chat - forget the two games and collectively put in the effort."

He continued:

"Luckily, I had 7 options, including myself and Rana, and I went with my gut feeling, and it went well. Fielding makes up for the 20 runs as we were short. We have been working with the fielding coach, and it paid off."

MI will host KKR at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (March 31) in the next match of IPL 2025.

