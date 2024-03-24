Aakash Chopra picks 3 players each from Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants to watch out for in IPL 2024 clash, chooses RR as likely winners

Aakash Chopra has chosen three players each from the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) he will closely follow in their IPL 2024 clash.

The two sides will square off in Jaipur in the first game on Sunday, March 24. LSG registered a 10-run win in the only game between the Sanju Samson and KL Rahul-led sides last year.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra picked the opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler as two of the three Rajasthan Royals players to watch out for in Sunday's game.

"Yashasvi Jaiswal is the first. I am very bullish that he will win the Orange Cap. Considering the form and ability to destroy he has come with and that the Lucknow bowling is not that sharp, I feel he will hit a lot in the first six overs," he said (14:30).

"The second is Jos Buttler. I can actually go a step further. I feel Buttler and Jaiswal might be the best opening partnership in this tournament when you see the most runs scored or balls played in the end as a combination," the former India opener added.

Chopra named Yuzvendra Chahal as the third RR player he will keenly follow.

"I want to see Yuzi Chahal. He has fallen out of favor slightly. Yuzi's numbers are not that good on this ground but until when will they not remain good - quality player, big ground, slightly spin-friendly pitch, so eventually he will come to the fore," he reasoned.

With 21 scalps in 14 innings at an economy rate of 8.17, Chahal was the Royals' highest wicket-taker in IPL 2023. The leg-spinner, who seems to be behind Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi in the Indian team's pecking order, could come in contention for a spot for the T20 World Cup if he excels in IPL 2024.

"I am very eager to see where and how he bats" - Aakash Chopra on KL Rahul

KL Rahul might bat in the middle order in IPL 2024. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra chose KL Rahul as the first player to watch out from the Lucknow Super Giants lineup.

"When I look towards Lucknow, I start with KL Rahul. He is coming back from injury and is the captain as well. He will bat at a new number. I am very eager to see where and how he bats. We shall find out whether we will see Kamal Lajawab Rahul or not," he elaborated (15:50).

The cricketer-turned-commentator named Devdutt Padikkal and Ravi Bishnoi as the other two LSG players he will closely watch.

"After that, I feel Devdutt Padikkal. He is Indian cricket's future but is also the present now. He made his (Test) debut recently, scored 65 runs. He might be seen opening. If he does that, how he plays will be another focus point," Chopra stated.

"The third player I am thinking about is how would Ravi Bishnoi bowl. This captain should use Ravi Bishnoi properly. I see him bowling in the powerplay because as soon as they start getting hit, Bishnoi will be brought into the attack. He will bowl in the powerplay and will be given wicket-taking overs later as well," he added.

Chopra claimed that it's difficult to pick a likely winner between RR and LSG. However, he opined that the home team might emerge victorious.

