Aakash Chopra picks the best XI from IPL 2020; leaves out Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has cast his vote for KL Rahul as the captain of his best XI from IPL 2020. Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and David Warner were some of the prominent names who couldn't get a spot in this hypothetical XI.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra put his thinking cap on to pick the best possible playing combination from IPL 2020. As is the norm, he restricted the number of foreigners to four in the team he picked.

The reputed commentator's first pick was KL Rahul, with the winner of the Orange Cap also named as the captain and wicket-keeper of his ideal IPL 2020 XI.

"I have kept KL Rahul at the top. He has the Orange Cap and is also an amazing player. It is not easy to score 670 runs in a season, especially when your team does not qualify and you get to play only 14 matches. He is also going to keep wickets and be the captain of my team."

Shikhar Dhawan was Aakash Chopra's other pick as an opener in his best XI for this year's IPL, with the Delhi Capitals opener having shown his destructive side and scored back-to-back tons.

"The left-handed Shikhar Dhawan will be there along with him. The strings of Delhi Capitals' success were tied to him. He hit two consecutive centuries. He had a slow start to the tournament, where the strike rate was always a concern but then he became fearless and played very well."

Aakash Chopra opted for Ishan Kishan as the No. 3 batsman while also naming the diminutive Mumbai Indians batsman as the game-changer of IPL 2020.

"At No.3, I have got Ishan Kishan. In fact, he has been absolutely outstanding. I feel he is ready for the Indian team. He did not play the first couple of matches and then he made the best use of his chance. He is also my game-changer of the tournament."

Suryakumar Yadav made Aakash Chopra's ideal IPL 2020 XI as the No. 4 batsman, considering the consistency and match-winning abilities the Mumbaikar showed throughout the tournament.

"At No.4, I have Suryakumar Yadav. He has been very very good, consistent and aggressive throughout the tournament. He played well against pace and spin, in difficult circumstances and with his ability to finish matches and hitting in the powerplay as well."

AB de Villiers was the first overseas player to make it to Aakash Chopra's best IPL 2020 XI, with Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran also in contention for the spot.

"At No.5, there was a little fight, whether I could think of Stoinis or Nicholas Pooran. I have gone with AB de Villiers for the sheer impact, entertainment and skill. He was one of the key reasons for his team reaching the playoffs."

Rahul Tewatia got the all-rounder's spot in this IPL XI, considering the impact the Rajasthan Royals player had with the bat and ball, as well as in the field.

"At No.6, I have got Rahul Tewatia. What an amazing season he had. A brilliant performance with the ball, took wickets and scored runs with the bat, played crucial match-winning knocks. He took some amazing catches and was brilliant in the field. He has been the find of the tournament."

Aakash Chopra's selection of bowlers in his best IPL 2020 XI

Jasprit Bumrah was undoubtedly picked by Aakash Chopra in his best XI for IPL 2020 [P/C: iplt20.com]

Rashid Khan was Aakash Chopra's first pick as a bowler in his best IPL 2020 XI. He stated that the Afghan leg-spinner carried the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling attack on his shoulders in the absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

"Rashid Khan is in my team. His performance has been absolutely outstanding and he had the responsibility of carrying his team on his shoulders because Bhuvi was not there. The entire bowling unit was revolving around Rashid and Natarajan, who was still hit at times."

The former KKR player went for the wily Yuzvendra Chahal as the other spinner in his ideal IPL 2020 XI.

"At No.8, I have got another leg-spinner in Yuzvendra Chahal. He laid out the trap as on a chess board and dismissed the pawns and queens of the opposition teams like a grandmaster. He was a big reason for RCB reaching the playoffs."

Jofra Archer was Aakash Chopra's first pick as a seam bowler in his perfect XI from the just-concluded IPL. He added that the Rajasthan Royals speedster is also capable of wielding the willow.

"I have three fast bowlers. My heart pains a little that I couldn't pick Trent Boult. But I am going with Jofra Archer, who was the MVP of the season. He was outstanding with the ball, brilliant with the bat and took some sensational catches."

The 43-year-old's final Indian pick was Jasprit Bumrah, and he also named the Indian spearhead as the best bowler of the tournament.

"Jasprit Bumrah, the best bowler in the tournament has to be there. Although he may not have the most wickets but if you talk about bowling ability and quality."

Kagiso Rabada, another speedster and the Purple Cap winner, was the final pick in Aakash Chopra's best IPL 2020 XI.

"At No.11, I have got Kagiso Rabada."

3⃣0⃣ wickets in #IPL2020 ✅

Most wickets for DC in a season ✅

A well deserved Purple cap ✅@KagisoRabada25 did what he does best, consistently, game after game 🙌💙#Dream11IPL #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/SebcptvbhS — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) November 11, 2020

Aakash Chopra's best IPL 2020 XI: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, AB de Villiers, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada