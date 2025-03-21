Aakash Chopra picks CSK's probable playing XI for IPL 2025, includes both Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra

Former India player Aakash Chopra has picked the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) probable playing XI for IPL 2025. He included both Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra in the top order, highlighting that the franchise might not need Noor Ahmad's services at the start of the tournament.

CSK bought Conway for ₹6.25 crore and used the Right To Match card to reacquire Ravindra for ₹4 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. They spent ₹10 crore to buy Noor at the mega auction last November.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener picked Ruturaj Gaikwad, Conway and Ravindra as the top three in his preferred Chennai Super Kings playing XI at the start of IPL 2025.

"What could be their XI? You can start with Devon Conway alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad, a left-right combination. You can play Rachin at No. 3. If you play both Conway and Rachin, you won't be able to play Noor (Ahmad), which you can manage with at the start. So play Rachin Ravindra at No. 3," he said (13:20).

Chopra noted that CSK can interchangeably use Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni from No. 6 to No. 8.

"Give a chance to Rahul Tripathi at No. 4. Keep Shivam Dube at No. 5 and Sam Curran at No. 6. He is a mighty player and will do well for this franchise. If you keep Sam Curran at No. 6, Ravindra Jadeja at No. 7, and MS Dhoni at No. 8, or else you can keep six to eight as floating," he observed.

The cricketer-turned-commentator chose Khaleel Ahmed and Matheesha Pathirana as his specialist pacers and highlighted that the franchise has decent backup or Impact Player options in both the bowling and batting departments.

"If Ravichandran Ashwin is coming at No. 9 in your team, you have the license to go hell for leather from ball one. Then Khaleel Ahmed and Matheesha Pathirana. That makes it your XI. If you get to bowl first, you can add either Shreyas Gopal or Mukesh Choudhary in the XI. They also have two very good Indian batting options in Deepak Hooda and Vijay Shankar," Chopra elaborated.

Aakash Chopra's probable CSK playing XI for IPL 2025: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Dube, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Ravichandran Ashwin, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

"Matheesha Pathirana could have a great impact on the tournament" - Aakash Chopra predicts CSK's highest run-scorer and wicket-taker

CSK retained Matheesha Pathirana for ₹13 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. [P/C: iplt20.com]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra picked Ruturaj Gaikwad and Matheesha Pathirana as the Chennai Super Kings' likely highest run-scorer and wicket-taker, respectively, in IPL 2025.

"Who will score the most runs? I do feel that Ruturaj Gaikwad will have the most runs. He will open, is a good player, and will score runs. Matheesha Pathirana to take the most number of wickets. He bowls at the death and if the dew doesn't come or he manages the dew somehow, Matheesha Pathirana could have a great impact on the tournament," he said.

The analyst opined that CSK should reach the IPL 2025 playoffs.

"Where will this team reach? They should qualify. I think the time is returning when both Mumbai and Chennai qualify because they have those kind of teams. I was feeling earlier that they (CSK) are not a very solid side, but the moment I deep-dived a little, it's looking like a decent team," Chopra observed.

The Chennai Super Kings, who failed to reach the IPL 2024 playoffs, are looking for a record sixth IPL title. They will begin their IPL 2025 campaign against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Chennai in the evening game on Sunday, March 23.

