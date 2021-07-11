"I don't think the selectors are in a position to take that call" - Aakash Chopra on choosing between Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav for T20 World Cup

Aakash Chopra has opined that selectors might not currently be in a position to choose between Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav for a middle-order spot in the Indian team for the T20 World Cup.

A 20-member Indian team is currently in Sri Lanka to play six limited-overs internationals. While Suryakumar Yadav is part of the squad, Shreyas Iyer could not make it as he is still nursing an injury he sustained in the series against England.

Shreyas Iyer is expected to make is comeback from injury during IPL 2021 in the UAE 🏏



Who’s looking forward to see him back in action? 🤩🇮🇳#IPL2021 #DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/kuj01hFH8P — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) July 5, 2021

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was asked by a fan to pick one out of Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav as Team India's middle-order batsman at the T20 World Cup.

The former India opener responded that neither he nor the selectors might be able to choose between the two at this point in time. He said:

"This is a very very tough question whom you will like to pick. I am not in a position at the moment and I don't think even the selectors are in a position to take that call."

Chopra added that the No.4 position might be the only spot left in the Indian team for either Shreyas Iyer or Suryakumar Yadav. He explained:

"If Rahul and Rohit open and Kohli plays at No.3, you play Hardik and Rishabh Pant at No.5 or No.6 or the other way around, then you have got Ravindra Jadeja followed by Washington Sundar. So, only one slot is left and that is No.4. So Shreyas or Suryakumar at No.4, it is a tough call."

Team India might have two middle-order berths available if Virat Kohli opts to open, an indication he had given after the final T20I against England.

"You will tilt towards Shreyas Iyer" - Aakash Chopra

Shreyas Iyer has given a decent account of himself over the last couple of years

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Shreyas Iyer might be preferred due to his greater experience at the international level. He observed:

"You will tilt towards Shreyas Iyer only because he has the greater experience, he has already performed well in the ODI team and is also the captain of his team. If he does well in the IPL, you might just go with him, to begin with."

However, the 43-year-old added that Suryakumar Yadav might just seal the deal with excellent performances on the Sri Lanka tour and subsequently in the IPL. Chopra elaborated:

"But if Suryakumar Yadav does very well in the six matches now and the IPL also complements that, then you will have to go with Suryakumar Yadav.

"It's a lovely dilemma. I can't pick a player at this point in time because both are good and have the ability to play at better than run-a-ball and have the requisite experience of T20 cricket. So maybe just go by current form."

Minding my business, building a business 💪 pic.twitter.com/vGhvlqQ2oM — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) July 10, 2021

It is probably too premature to finalize India's batting order at the T20 World Cup. The limited-overs series against Sri Lanka and the remainder of IPL 2021 could throw many players in the mix while ruling out some of the others.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava