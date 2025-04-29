"The guy has the might" - Aakash Chopra picks young Indian players with bright futures based on IPL 2025 performances

Former India player Aakash Chopra has picked Priyansh Arya and Prince Yadav as two youngsters with bright futures based on their performances in IPL 2025. The cricketer-turned-commentator noted that he isn't considering Sai Sudharsan as the Gujarat Titans (GT) opener has already represented India.

With 456 runs at a strike rate of 150.00 in nine innings, Sudharsan is the current Orange Cap holder in IPL 2025. 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi garnered a lot of attention after scoring a 35-ball hundred, the fastest by an Indian in IPL history, during his 101-run knock in the Rajasthan Royals' (RR) eight-wicket win against the Gujarat Titans in Jaipur on Monday, April 28.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener was asked to pick youngsters with bright futures based on their exploits in IPL 2025.

"He (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi) has scored a century just now, so you would feel that should be the name taken. However, who have I liked the most? I don't know whether you would consider Sai Sudharsan young or not, or else I have found him the most impressive, but he has already played for the country," Chopra responded (9:00).

"Priyansh Arya, the guy has the might, and I also liked Prince Yadav a lot. Contrary to popular belief, Prince Yadav has pace and temperament. He has the ability to reverse swing the ball, and he is someone who just stands up. Priyansh Arya has the rare skill of judging the ball early and has excellent hand-eye coordination. So these two boys - Prince Yadav and Priyansh Arya," he added.

With 323 runs at a strike rate of 200.62 in nine innings, Priyansh Arya is the Punjab Kings' (PBKS) highest run-scorer in IPL 2025. Prince Yadav has picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 9.66 in five innings for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

"I thought they would do something wrong" - Aakash Chopra picks DC as the team that has surprised him the most in IPL 2025

The Delhi Capitals are placed fourth on the IPL 2025 points table. [P/C: iplt20.com]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra was asked to pick the team that has surprised him the most in IPL 2025.

"I have been surprised by Delhi a lot because I was unable to understand Delhi's batting order. I thought they would do something wrong. My understanding was that Jake Fraser-McGurk would be dropped in the middle of the season. Whether they would make (KL) Rahul open or not, God knows," he replied.

While observing that the Delhi Capitals (DC) have performed better than expected, the analyst added that they potentially need two more wins to qualify for the playoffs.

"How Faf's (du Plessis) form would be - don't know. I thought their batting could be a concern, but they have played incredibly well. I am pleasantly surprised that they have played very well thus far. They have stitched a lot of wins together. They still need two more, which they should get," Chopra noted.

However, Aakash Chopra opined that the road ahead for DC is not that easy. He noted that Axar Patel and company would want to win their next two matches against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) as they will face the Punjab Kings, the Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their final three league games.

