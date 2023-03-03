“Aali re” – Mumbai Indians launch official anthem for WPL 2023

Mumbai Indians (MI) have launched their official anthem for the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL 2023) on Friday, March 3.

Sharing a 30-second clip on Twitter, MI wrote:

“Ti aali re. One anthem, one voice, a revolution!”

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead MI in WPL 2023. The franchise has roped in quality all-rounders in the form of Natalie Sciver (England), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Hayley Mathews (West Indies), and Chloe Tryon (South Africa).

Meanwhile, MI’s coaching unit comprises of Charlotte Edwards (Head coach), Jhulan Goswami (Bowling coach + Mentor), Lydia Greenway (Fielding coach) and Devieka Palshikaar (Batting coach).

MI will play the WPL 2023 season opener against Beth Mooney-led Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on March 4.

Mumbai Indians squad: Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Priyanka Bala, Humairaa Kaazi, Neelam Bisht, Jintamani Kalita, Sonam Yadav.

Mumbai Indians' captain Harmanpreet Kaur is confident that WPL 2023 will cut down the gap between Indian and Australian cricket

Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur is confident that the WPL will cut down the gap between India, Australia and England cricket.

Speaking recently at a virtual press conference, she said:

"I think this is a great platform for all Indian players because we have been missing this tournament for a long time. Definitely for Australia and England the WBBL and Hundred have worked very well and after those tournaments, they have got so much young talent.”

Harmanpreet added:

"After the WPL we are also going to get some good talent and I am sure the difference you are talking about [between India and Australia sides] we would love to cut down. When you see a good talent coming up, you are definitely going to make a good team after the WPL."

A total of 22 matches, including two playoffs, will be played in WPL 2023.

Get India vs Australia Live Score updates at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes