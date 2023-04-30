"Ab Axar [Patel] ki batting potential, form aur not out averages ka aachar daal lena" - Twitter erupts as SRH beat DC by nine runs in a thriller

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat the Delhi Capitals (DC) by nine runs in a high-scoring thriller at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, April 29. With the win, they also avenged a seven-run loss against DC in their previous fixture at home.

Opting to bat, Aiden Markram-led SRH posted 197/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Opener Abhishek Sharma starred with the bat, scoring 67 runs off 36 balls, including 12 fours and a six. Heinrich Klassen also hit an unbeaten 53 off 27 deliveries, including two boundaries and four sixes.

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh emerged as the pick of the bowlers for Delhi, returning with figures of 4/27. Axar Patel and Ishant Sharma also took one wicket apiece.

Delhi Capitals @DelhiCapitals A valiant effort, but not our night at home. A valiant effort, but not our night at home. https://t.co/MoIdlOvy5i

In response, DC lost skipper David Warner for a two-ball duck. Phillip Salt (59 off 35) and Mitchell Marsh (63 off 39) then staged a comeback as the duo shared a 112-run partnership for the second wicket.

The middle order, though, collapsed as Manish Pandey (1), Priyam Garg (12), and Sarfaraz Khan (9) failed to deliver. Axar Patel remained unbeaten on 29 off 14 balls, while Ripal Patel added 11 off 8. Delhi, however, fell short by nine runs in the end.

For SRH, Mayank Markande bagged two wickets, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Akeal Hosein, T Natarajan, and Abhishek Sharma took one apiece.

Fans on Twitter expressed their disappointment at seeing Axar Patel once again bat lower (No.7) despite being DC's second-best scorer in IPL 2023. The left-hander has scored 211 runs in eight games at a strike rate of 142.57, including a half-century.

One user tweeted:

"Ab Axar ki batting potential, form aur not out averages ka aachar daal lena (Now make pickles with Axar Patel's batting potential, form and not out averages)"



#DCvsSRH Ab Axar ki batting potential, form aur not out averages ka aachar daal lena @DelhiCapitals Ab Axar ki batting potential, form aur not out averages ka aachar daal lena @DelhiCapitals #DCvsSRH

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Ankit Jit Singh @JitAnkit Absolutely baffling team management by DC ! Yet again Axar batted so down the order despite a great start by Salt and Marsh. You want your best batters batting as up as possible. They had game under their control but too many cooks yet again spoiled the broth. #DCvsSRH Absolutely baffling team management by DC ! Yet again Axar batted so down the order despite a great start by Salt and Marsh. You want your best batters batting as up as possible. They had game under their control but too many cooks yet again spoiled the broth. #DCvsSRH

Gaurav Sethi



Still clueless about Axar’s batting ability.



It’s a franchise protecting its jobs. Shaw’a media lashing by Ponting, a new low



#DCvsSRH The lack of common sense at DC is astounding. Came through in the first match when Sarfaraz kept wickets.Still clueless about Axar’s batting ability.It’s a franchise protecting its jobs. Shaw’a media lashing by Ponting, a new low The lack of common sense at DC is astounding. Came through in the first match when Sarfaraz kept wickets. Still clueless about Axar’s batting ability. It’s a franchise protecting its jobs. Shaw’a media lashing by Ponting, a new low #DCvsSRH

Imperfect @__ImPerfect_0_ #IPL2023 @DelhiCapitals Even Riyan Parag hit one or two boundaries before he throw away his wicket. But Lord Sarfaraz play T20s like ODIs. The way he Played against GT was horrible and still he has been given a chance. #DCvsSRH @DelhiCapitals Even Riyan Parag hit one or two boundaries before he throw away his wicket. But Lord Sarfaraz play T20s like ODIs. The way he Played against GT was horrible and still he has been given a chance. #DCvsSRH #IPL2023



#IPL2023

Todays loss of Dc due to poor bagting from middle order

By Manish Pandey, Sarfraz khan

And Ripal. #Dc vs SRHTodays loss of Dc due to poor bagting from middle orderBy Manish Pandey, Sarfraz khanAnd Ripal. #Dc vs SRH#IPL2023 Todays loss of Dc due to poor bagting from middle order By Manish Pandey, Sarfraz khan And Ripal.

Anant Kashyap @theanantkashyap When you are in "worst management competition" and your opponent is Delhi Capitals management. #dcvssrh When you are in "worst management competition" and your opponent is Delhi Capitals management. #dcvssrh

Imperial Tiffin



Meanwhile DC jokers expect such luminaries of Tuktuk academy like Sarfaraz, Shaw, Garg, Pandey to change outcome of match 🙄🙄🤣🤣🤣

#SRHvsDC #SRHvDC

#DCvSRh #DCvsSRH Throughout the IPL, Ponting & DC have sent Axar Patel at a time when he cannot change a game...Meanwhile DC jokers expect such luminaries of Tuktuk academy like Sarfaraz, Shaw, Garg, Pandey to change outcome of match 🙄🙄🤣🤣🤣 Throughout the IPL, Ponting & DC have sent Axar Patel at a time when he cannot change a game...Meanwhile DC jokers expect such luminaries of Tuktuk academy like Sarfaraz, Shaw, Garg, Pandey to change outcome of match 🙄🙄🤣🤣🤣#SRHvsDC #SRHvDC#DCvSRh #DCvsSRH https://t.co/qtwbXh97gu

Swapnil Sonawane @swapnil_nitd DC deserved to lose this match purely because they sent in Axar Patel so late #DCvsSRH DC deserved to lose this match purely because they sent in Axar Patel so late #DCvsSRH

RAGHAV KWATRA

Again not promoting Axar up the order and today the opposition had 3 spinners turning the bowl towards the LHB.

#IPL2023 DC’s tactics are so poor.Again not promoting Axar up the order and today the opposition had 3 spinners turning the bowl towards the LHB. DC’s tactics are so poor.Again not promoting Axar up the order and today the opposition had 3 spinners turning the bowl towards the LHB.#IPL2023

“We have been losing too many wickets through the middle” – DC captain David Warner

David Warner was disappointed with yet another failure by Delhi Capitals' middle order. The DC captain said after the match:

“To come up nine runs short is disappointing. I don't think the pitch slowed down a lot. They took pace off. When you lose wickets in the middle, it can be extremely difficult. We have been losing too many wickets through the middle.”

He, however, credited 'Player of the Match' Mitchell Marsh and Axar Patel's late flurry with the bat. Warner said:

"He's (Axar) in good touch. For us, it was about, we get off to a good start, and we know that him and me will have to handle their spinners with the ball spinning back in. Holding Axar can be difficult."

The 36-year-old added:

“We were off a bit with the ball, but I think Mitch Marsh bowled fantastic. He was our best bowler.”

The Capitals will now lock horns with defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 2. The franchise will look to avenge the six-wicket loss against Hardik Pandya and Co. that they suffered in their own backyard earlier this season.

