Abhinav Manohar gets hit-wicket in a bizarre fashion against Trent Boult after a well-made 43 in SRH vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Abhinav Manohar lost his wicket in an unorthodox manner in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) contest against the Mumbai Indians. The right-handed batter inadvertently hit the stumps and dislodged bails with the bat while attempting to carve the ball in the final over of the innings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday, April 23.

Coming in as an impact sub in the ninth over after SRH were reduced to 35-5, Abhinav Manohar played second fiddle to Heinrich Klaasen's brilliance at the other end. The onus for a final boost was entirely on Manohar after Klaasen's departure in the penultimate over, ending a 99-run partnership.

The right-handed batter began the final over with an imperious six off Trent Boult. He sent a slower bouncer over the long off fence to close in on his highest IPL score. After regaining strike in the fourth ball, Manohar stood deep in his crease and attempted to go over covers against a full delivery, but got everything wrong.

He made no connection with the ball as it headed towards the keeper after bouncing. But, the stumps were an absolute mess, leading to think that he was castled. Replays later on showed that Manohar struck the stumps with the bat to mark a rare hit wicket dismissal in the IPL. Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Manohar's 37-ball 43 helped SRH reach 143-8 after a major top-order collapse. None of the top five batters were able to record double figures, raising doubts over the franchise's reckless approach with the bat in IPL 2025.

Abhinav Manohar is the 15th batter to get hit wicket out in IPL history

Abhinav Manohar joins an elusive list of players to have lost their wicket due to a hit-wicket dismissal in the IPL. Some of those names are Ravindra Jadeja, David Warner, and Jonny Bairstow.

Interestingly, opposition captain Hardik Pandya was also dismissed in a similar fashion during the 2020 IPL fixture against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Abu Dhabi. The all-rounder was also hit-wicket out for Team India during the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final against England at the Adelaide Oval.

