Abhinav Manohar takes fantastic leaping catch to dismiss Yashasvi Jaiswal for 1 in SRH vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Abhinav Manohar took a stunning catch on his franchise debut to send back Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for just one run at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday, March 23. The brilliant catch gave SRH the much-needed early breakthrough while defending a mammoth 287-run target.

RR had generated some early momentum by scoring 16 runs off Mohammad Shami in the first over of the run-chase. Right-arm pacer Simarjeet Singh took the new ball from the other end, and struck off his third ball. Jaiswal tried to capitalize on the short and wide delivery by attempting to thrash the ball over the off-side infield.

The left-handed batter managed to get a decent connection as the ball seemed to race towards the boundary. However, Abhinav Manohar, stationed at the edge of the circle at cover point, leaped full length at the perfect time to pluck the ball out of thin air.

Have a look at the stunning catch right here:

Abhinav Manohar had been dismissed for a golden duck after coming into bat in the final over of the first innings. The right-handed batter tried to slog a Tushar Deshpande full-toss, but found Riyan Parag in the deep.

Simarjeet Singh dismissed Riyan Parag for 4 runs to derail RR's run-chase early on

RR stand-in captain Riyan Parag walked in at No. 3 following Yashasvi Jaiswal's departure. The right-handed batter began on a bright note with a sublime boundary, but was dismissed the very next ball while trying to take on Simarjeet Singh.

The tall left-arm pacer's 145 kmph delivery sprang up from a length as Parag looked to hit over mid-on. However, the ball hit quite high on the bat, leading to the ball lobbing to Pat Cummins inside the circle.

RR are trying to match the steep required rate with aggression, but are losing wickets in the process. After Simarjeet Singh's double strike, RR lost Nitish Rana in the fifth over to Mohammad Shami. As of writing, the visitors are placed at 77-3 after six overs, with Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel mounting a strong response.

