Abhishek Sharma attempts one shot too many, departs for 24 in SRH vs RR IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals' (RR) spinner Maheesh Theekshana dismissed SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma to provide the first breakthrough for his side in the second game of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The match is being played on Sunday, March 23, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The dismissal occurred on the first delivery of the fourth over of Sunrisers' innings. Theekshana bowled a half-tracker wide outside off. Abhishek tried to slash at it but couldn't middle the shot, and Yashasvi Jaiswal completed a fine catch to his right at point.

Here is a video of the dismissal:

The southpaw scored 24 runs off 11 balls, including five fours. Abhishek's dismissal left SunRisers at 45/1 after 3.1 overs.

SRH scores 94 runs in the powerplay despite Abhishek Sharma's dismissal

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Riyan Parag won the toss and chose to bowl first. SunRisers Hyderabad’s opening duo of Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head started strong, putting on 45 runs off 20 balls for the first wicket before the former was dismissed for 24 by Maheesh Theekshana.

Meanwhile, Head took control in the fifth over against Jofra Archer, blasting 23 runs off the seamer, including four boundaries and a six. At the time of writing, the hosts were 94/1 after six overs, with Head on 46 and Ishan Kishan on 20.

Playing XI and Impact Subs of both teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Impact Subs: Sanju Samson, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, and Kwena Maphaka.

SunRisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Simarjeet Singh, Harshal Patel, and Mohammed Shami.

Impact Subs: Sachin Baby, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Adam Zampa, and Wiaan Mulder.

