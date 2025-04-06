Abhishek Sharma perishes early again while trying to take on Mohammed Siraj in SRH vs GT IPL 2025 match [Watch]

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma's underwhelming run continued as he got out early in the team's IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, on Sunday, April 6. After being asked to bat first, the hosts lost both their opening batters in the powerplay.

Abhishek scored 18 runs off 16 balls during his brief stay at the crease. GT pacer Mohammed Siraj dismissed the swashbuckling batter in the fifth over. The left-handed batter attempted to play a lofted shot off a length delivery.

However, he failed to get the connection right, getting the toe-end of the bat. Rahul Tewatia completed a simple catch to end Abhishek's knock. Here's a video of the dismissal:

Abhishek Sharma has failed to make a significant impact with the bat so far this season. The 24-year-old has scored just 51 runs across five innings at an average of 10.20.

The dynamic batter was one of their standout performers last year, amassing 484 runs in 16 outings at an average of 32.26 and a fantastic strike rate of 204.21. The franchise retained him at ₹14 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

SRH would want Abhishek to regain his form soon as they look to climb up the points table. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the standings, with just a single win from their first four fixtures.

Mohammed Siraj gave GT a brilliant start by dismissing Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma

GT were off to a stunning start with the ball, courtesy of Mohammed Siraj's spell. The fast bowler struck in the very first over of the match, claiming the crucial wicket of the dangerous Travis Head (8 runs off 5 balls).

The Australian batter was caught by Sai Sudharsan at mid-wicket. Siraj then sent back Abhishek Sharma to put his team in a commanding position. To make matters worse for SRH, Ishan Kishan (17 runs off 14 balls) also departed in the eighth over.

The onus is now on Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen to steady the ship for SRH. At the time of writing, the side were 77/3 after 12 overs.

