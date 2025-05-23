Abhishek Sharma's whirlwind 17-ball 34 ends as he flicks a nothing delivery from Lungi Ngidi to a fielder in RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Lungi Ngidi dismissed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opening batter Abhishek Sharma for 34 in the IPL 2025 match in Lucknow on Friday, May 23. The southpaw flicked a ball high in the air, but could not get the required distance and was caught by Phil Salt on the square leg boundary.

It was a much-needed wicket for RCB as Sharma had got SRH off to a blazing start. Prior to the wicket ball, the left-hander had smashed Ngidi for two fours and a six to put pressure on the bowler.

Watch the video of his dismissal here.

This is Ngidi's second match for RCB in IPL 2025. He made his debut for the franchise in the match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), after Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood was ruled out of the match due to a shoulder niggle.

Jitesh Sharma leads RCB in the absence of Rajat Patidar in SRH clash

Earlier, Jitesh Sharma walked out to the toss in place of Rajat Patidar for RCB. He won the toss and elected to field first. He also confirmed that Patidar would be the team's impact player when they come out to chase in the second innings.

Mayank Agarwal, who replaced the injured Devdutt Padikkal, was included in the RCB playing XI. This was their first IPL 2025 match after the tournament resumed on May 17. They were slated to play Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday, but that match was abandoned due to persistent rain in Bengaluru.

SRH made three changes to the side that beat Lucknow Super Giants on Monday, bringing in Travis Head, Abhinav Manohar and Jaydev Unadkat into the playing XI. At the time of writing, SRH were 103/3 in nine overs with Ishan Kishan and Aniket Verma at the crease.

