Abhishek Sharma visits his school in Amritsar after a decent season with bat for SRH in IPL 2025 [Watch]

Team India and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma recently visited his school in Amritsar after a decent IPL 2025 with the bat. Following a breakout season last year, Abhishek backed it up by playing some match-winning knocks for his franchise over the last two months.

Across 14 games, Sharma scored 439 runs at an average of 33.77, including one century and two fifties. A blistering knock of 141 (55) against table-toppers Punjab Kings, which resulted in a resounding victory for SRH in April, is the highest individual score by an Indian in the IPL.

After the conclusion of his team's IPL 2025 campaign, Abhishek Sharma visited his school in Amritsar. An Instagram page named 'thegreatamritsar' shared a video on the social media platform to give fans a glimpse of Abhishek's recent activities off the field. In it, the star cricketer could be seen interacting wit students and teachers at the educational facility.

You can watch the video below:

"I believe he will do really well" - Abhishek Sharma after Shubman Gill is appointed India Test captain ahead of the England Tour

Abhishek Sharma recently showered praise on his friend Shubman Gill after he was elevated to the Test captaincy role following the retirement of previous skipper Rohit Sharma.

He reminisced about their time together while coming through the ranks in age-group cricket and expressed confidence that Gill would perform the leadership job well for Team India. Speaking in a video uploaded by Star Sports, Sharma said:

“I think if I see his career you know if I remember the old days when we were just starting to play for the U-14 and U-16 Punjab team. As youngsters, we all started with the red ball, from that time to now, it is a big achievement to become India’s Test captain and I feel very proud of him. He is one of the best players that India has produced in all three formats. I believe he will do really well for Team India and as a captain as well."

Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans (GT) have ended IPL 2025 league stage at the third position and will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator on Friday, May 30, in Mullanpur.

