Abhishek Sharma whacks Ravi Bishnoi for 4 consecutive 6s and races to 18-ball fifty in LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Abhishek Sharma went all guns blazing against Ravi Bishnoi in the IPL 2025 contest between the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday, May 19. The southpaw smashed four consecutive sixes off Bishnoi and, in the process, reached his half-century off just 18 deliveries.

The power-packed batting display came in the seventh over of SRH’s chase. Abhishek began the carnage after getting the strike for the last four balls of the over. The left-hander began the over with a six over long-on. The 24-year-old then read the googly perfectly, placing the ball over long-on, sticking to the V-region.

He smashed the third one over the bowler’s head to reach his fifty. The opener didn’t stop and smashed the last ball of the over towards the left of deep mid-wicket. The fielder (Nicholas Pooran) got his hands on the ball but failed to hold on near the boundary region.

Watch the video below:

Abhishek Sharma has amassed 373 runs in 11 innings in the IPL 2025 season with the help of one century and two fifties. The SunRisers had retained the all-rounder for a whopping INR 14 crore ahead of the mega auction last year.

Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan keep SRH on top against LSG in 206-run chase in IPL 2025 match

A clinical batting display from Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan helped SRH stay on course for a 206-run chase against LSG in their IPL 2025 match. Sharma scored 59 runs off 20 balls with the help of six maximums and four boundaries. The duo shared an 82-run partnership for the second wicket after opener Atharva Taide departed for 13.

At the time of writing, SRH were 118/2 after 9.3 overs, with Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen at the crease.

Batting first, LSG put 205/7, thanks to half-centuries from Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh. The duo shared a 115-run opening stand, scoring 65 (39) and 61 (38), respectively. Nicholas Pooran also chipped in with 45 off 26 deliveries. Meanwhile, Eshan Malinga bagged two wickets for the SunRisers.

Follow the LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

