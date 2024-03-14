"Actor bana ke manege ye log" - CSK pacer Deepak Chahar poses with MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad during a shoot ahead of IPL 2024 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Deepak Chahar recently participated in a shoot for his franchise along with MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the IPL 2024. Most domestic players have joined the CSK camp recently and commenced preparations for the upcoming season.

The players have also been participating in promotional activities before the cricket action begins.

Deepak Chahar recently took to his official Instagram handle and gave a glimpse of a shoot by sharing a picture. In it, he could be seen along with his teammates, MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Chahar also took a funny dig through the caption, which read:

"Shoot , practice,sleep repeat 😅 actor bana ke manege ye log 😂 #shoot #day #again."

"There is a challenge for MS Dhoni" - Irfan Pathan on injury woes for CSK ahead of IPL 2024

Former Indian player Irfan Pathan recently analyzed the potential challenges for MS Dhoni ahead of the new season. In CSK's bowling department, he pointed out the lack of match practice of Deepak Chahar, who is coming back from an injury hiatus, and Matheesha Pathirana's poor recent form for Sri Lanka.

On the batting front, Pathan felt that Devon Conway's injury-forced absence would hurt them as he was their top performer last year.

Speaking on Star Sports, Irfan Pathan said:

“This time Deepak Chahar is just coming back from injury, Pathirana’s performances for Sri Lanka haven't been great, form isn't too great, Conway has also gotten injured. Now if 3 or 4 of your main players have been injured or their form isn't good, then the team management’s challenge gets tougher."

He added:

"So there is a challenge for MS Dhoni but since we know Dhoni is a mastermind, he will do something or the other and manage like he's done every year.”

CSK will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the curtain-raiser of IPL 2024 on March 22 at the Chepauk Stadium.

Here is the schedule for the first four matches of CSK in IPL 2024 (all times in IST):

March 22: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 8:00 PM

March 26: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 7:30 PM

March 31: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, 7:30 PM

April 5: Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, 7:30 PM