Ravichandran Ashwin has come up with a straightforward reply as England star batter Joe Root decided to enroll himself for the upcoming IPL mini-auction auction, which is set to take place in Kochi on December 23.

He called it a professional world, as Root wants to understand the conditions ahead of the 2023 World Cup in India.

He cited that even Australia allowed England players to play in the Big Bash League (BBL), and that experience helped them win the T20 World Cup.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said:

“Actually, it’s a professional world. In the recently concluded T20 World Cup, we will take a look at the England players. Most England players have had plenty of experience playing the Big Bash League in Australia.”

The ace spinner pointed out that the England batter is the only player from the Fab Four missing in the IPL. He also backed up his experience and ability to bowl off-spin, which can be handy for the franchises.

“We always treat our guests really well. He is absolutely willing to come and play. We should only welcome him. He is a legendary cricketer already and is a part of Fab-Four as well. Williamson, Smith and Kohli have played in the IPL. Let Root also play.”

Ashwin added:

“He can bowl decent off-spin as well. He will be really useful for many franchises with his T20 cricket. “He himself has said that his experience will be really useful.”

“His mind voice like…” – Ravichandran Ashwin on Joe Root

Sport360° @Sport360 This could finally be Joe Root's year in the IPL auction 🤞 This could finally be Joe Root's year in the IPL auction 🤞 https://t.co/uKA2pf7mqC

Ashwin also hinted that Joe Root would be looking to experience the buzz around the IPL from his England teammates in a bid to relaunch his T20I career.

He said:

“Joe Root decides to put his name in the IPL auctions. His mind voice was like, ‘I wanna know what’s the hype around the IPL because everyone around me, say, Hales, Billings and even Buttler keep hyping up IPL like anything. So, I wanna try it out this year.’”

He continued:

“Just when everyone was eager to see how Joe Root goes at the auctions, he came up with another statement. ‘2023 World Cup is going to take place in India. So, I wanna be with the IPL teams and understand the conditions and win the World Cup next year.’”

The 31-year-old has not played a T20I since May 2019. He has so far represented England in 32 T20Is, scoring 893 runs in 32 matches at a decent average of 35.72.

Poll : 0 votes