"After a point you have to say, 'I am sorry'" - Mike Hesson on RCB letting Devdutt Padikkal go

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Director of Cricket, Mike Hesson, has explained how auction dynamics affect the way a team is made, especially if it is a mega auction.

RCB had some wonderful young stars like Devdutt Padikkal in their IPL 2021 squad. Hesson acknowledged Padikkal's talent and the fact that he was a local boy made RCB keen to have him back in the squad.

However, they could only bid till INR 7 crore as the Rajasthan Royals won the bidding war and grabbed his services for INR 7.75 crore

Speaking on the RCB podcast, here's what Mike Hesson had to say about RCB missing out on Devdutt Padikkal:

"We went hard for Devdutt Padikkal. We knew he is a local lad and we bid till 7 crore. But they went for 7.75 crore and as much as we wanted him, there's a tipping point. After a point you have to say, 'I am sorry, we can't be going beyond this point.'"

Mike Hesson on RCB's strategies during IPL auctions

Mike Hesson also opened up on other strategies that teams make during the mega auction and how the dynamics keep on changing with almost every player that gets sold. He believes that emotions are something that shouldn't come in the way of bidding as that could disrupt the planning.

On this, Hesson stated:

"There are a lot of areas we need to focus on an auction table. What gaps do other teams have? Do they get filled if they get the player? Will they then go for the other player? What if we are able to drain their purse?

"So this is where you need to remove the emotion of 'Oh if we went harder for another 0.25 or 0.5 crore, then we could have had him.' Because then you won't have your backup bowler or other players."

Mike Hesson has received plaudits for his exploits so far in the RCB team management as they have made it to the playoffs every single season since he joined the franchise.

Poll : 0 votes