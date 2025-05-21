After RCB vs SRH move, Delhi Capitals co-owner requests BCCI to shift MI vs DC IPL 2025 match

Delhi Capitals (DC) co-owner Parth Jindal has implored the organizers to shift the upcoming do-or-die clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI) from the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, May 21, due to expected adverse weather. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the coastal city, threatening yet another washout since the restart of the competition on May 17.

The Axar Patel-led side desperately need a win to remain alive in the playoffs race. They have only accumulated one point from their last four matches, marking a serious derailment after a formidable unbeaten start.

The upcoming contest between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), scheduled for Friday, May 23 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, was recently shifted to the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. IMD had issued a red alert for the city, prompting the last-minute change.

Parth Jindal wrote that a shift in venue, given the similar circumstances, is only fair, ensuring 'consistency' in the decision-making process.

"The forecast in Mumbai is for heavy rains and there is a strong likelihood that the game will be washed out. Just as the game between RCB vs SRH has been moved out of Bengaluru in the quest for consistency and in the interest of the league it is my request that tomorrow's game also be moved to a different location as we have known for the better part of 6 days that the forecast for 21st in Mumbai is for heavy showers," Jindal wrote in his e-mail (via ESPN Cricinfo).

The governing body also moved the IPL 2025 Final out from the Eden Gardens in Kolkata to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad due to the concerning forecast on the rescheduled date for the final, June 3. The rearranged playoffs schedule has Mullanpur hosting Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator, while Ahmedabad will also stage Qualifier 2 along with the Final.

DC's IPL 2025 playoffs ambitions will be jeopardized in case of a washout against MI

The Axar Patel-led side currently have 14 points after 12 matches, while MI have one more point than them. Should the points be split in case of a washout, it puts tremendous pressure on DC for their final league stage game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Jaipur on Saturday, May 24. In case DC ends up losing to MI, that will seal their elimination.

MI are also scheduled to play against PBKS at the same venue on Monday, May 26, in the penultimate match in the league stage.

