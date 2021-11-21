[Watch] “How does Agastya laugh?” Hardik Pandya shares video of cute interaction with son

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has shared a video of an adorable interaction with his son Agastya, in which the latter is seen answering questions from his father.

On Sunday, Hardik uploaded a video of himself and his son on Instagram. In the clip, the all-rounder is seen asking the little one questions like - How does Agastya laugh? How does Agastya cry? Junior Hardik came up with some cute replies.

Mumbai Indians (MI), the franchise which Hardik has represented in the IPL over the last few years, commented on the video and wrote - "Cuteness Overload".

With the mega auction set to be held ahead of IPL 2022, it remains to be seen whether MI will retain Hardik or release him.

Hardik was dropped from the Indian side for the T20I series against New Zealand at home, which is currently underway. His fitness was a major issue for the Men in Blue during the T20 World Cup 2021 campaign. He bowled in only two of India’s five matches and did not contribute much with the bat as well.

“You cannot count out Hardik Pandya”- Gautam Gambhir

hardik pandya @hardikpandya7 This wasn’t how we wanted our World Cup campaign to go. We fell short but we will work twice as hard to repay the faith and support shown to us by our fans. Thank you to everyone who cheered us on at the stadiums and everyone back home 🙏 🇮🇳 This wasn’t how we wanted our World Cup campaign to go. We fell short but we will work twice as hard to repay the faith and support shown to us by our fans. Thank you to everyone who cheered us on at the stadiums and everyone back home 🙏 🇮🇳 https://t.co/n8ZnHhEm6H

While many critics have started to write off Hardik, former India opener Gautam Gambhir backed him to make a comeback.

Gambhir said that if the 28-year-old regains full fitness and starts bowling again, there is no reason why he will not get another chance.

Speaking to India Today, Gambhir opined:

“You won’t find a No.6 in one day. Nor will you find a replacement for it. And you cannot count out Hardik Pandya as well. People have already started writing him off, but if he keeps himself fit, does regular bowling, come back to form, he should definitely get a chance, he is still young. But with that if you give other players a chance as well, and give them a longer rope, only then will you understand their capability.”

Gambhir further urged the team management to give a decent run to players who are chosen to do a particular job. He elaborated:

“If you keep changing players after every series you won’t be able to find your best XI. There is replacement for every player in this country, given the amount of cricket we play in India, no one is invincible or indispensable. But players must be trusted with the role for a longer period to understand their capabilities.”

Venkatesh Iyer has been chosen as Hardik’s replacement for the T20Is series against New Zealand at home. However, he did not bowl a single over in the first two games as skipper Rohit Sharma preferred to complete the quota of the five frontline bowlers.

Edited by Samya Majumdar