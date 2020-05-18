'Age is just a number for me': Vinay Kumar hoping to make IPL, Indian team comeback

Vinay Kumar last turned out for KKR in the IPL

Former Karnataka cricket captain Ranganath Vinay Kumar feels that he's still in great shape and is enjoying his performances on the cricket field, in parallel to harbouring dreams of making a comeback into the Indian cricket team and the Indian Premier League.

"I always believe in that (making a comeback), although I am 36, for me age is just a number. I am doing the same routines and maintaining my fitness, I am doing well with the ball and bat. If things come in my way I will take it. I am a practical cricketer and having led Karnataka for 10 years I know how things work from the selectors and captain's point of view. But I don't think I am slowing down, I am confident I will play IPL this year or next year, whenever it happens," said Vinay in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda.

Vinay Kumar made his debut for Karnataka back in 2004 and slowly cemented his spot in the side as one of the state team's leading pacers. Vinay Kumar, Sreenath Aravind and Abhimanyu Mithun formed a lethal pace trio which dominated in the domestic circuit for close to a decade.

On the back of some memorable performances, Vinay Kumar was thrust into the role of captaining the Karnataka team across formats and famously led the side to a domestic treble in two successive seasons (2013-14 and 2014-15).

Vinay Kumar made his ODI debut for the Indian cricket team in 2010 against Zimbabwe in May, and since then, he has played 31 ODIs for the national team apart from a Test match against Australia.

Vinay Kumar feels belief is key

Most recently, Vinay Kumar was in action for Puducherry during the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy season and featured for the side as a player-cum-mentor. The speedster picked 45 wickets to top the wicket-takers' charts for his side, but it was his ability to effect dismissals on flat tracks that Vinay Kumar holds dear to his heart.

The former Karnataka captain walked down the memory lane and shed light on how his 8-wicket match haul against Meghalaya in the previous season is one of his best performances in recent times.

Having piled up wickets even on tricky tracks and on strips which offered nothing for the pacers, Vinay Kumar is happy with his form and performances at the moment. And, with performances to show and form on his side, the domestic cricket veteran is keeping himself in the present and at the same time, hoping to don the Indian colours again.

"Frankly speaking I don't know what the selectors' plans are about India's future. They have a good crop of fast bowlers, people are doing well in IPL. You need to be true to yourself, you can't just fool around by thinking about the comeback. I have the desire to make a comeback. Nehra made a comeback when he was 37, I am a strong believer, but I will think about what to do now and continue to perform," Vinay Kumar added.