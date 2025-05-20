AI makes 3 predictions for today's CSK vs RR IPL 2025 match; No. 3 is about MS Dhoni 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 62 of IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, May 20. Both CSK and RR have been knocked out of the playoffs race and would be keen to end the tournament on a high. In fact, this would be the clash of the bottom-placed teams as Chennai are last in the points table, while Rajasthan are ninth.

Ad

CSK have six points from 12 matches in IPL 2025. Their fans had some reason to cheer as Chennai got the better of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by two wickets in their previous match at the Eden Gardens on May 7. Batting first, Kolkata were held to 179-6 as Noor Ahmad claimed four wickets. Dewald Brevis (52 off 25) and Shivam Dube (45 off 40) then starred in the chase.

RR suffered a 10-run loss against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their previous match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Batting first, PBKS put up 219-5 on the board. In the chase, Yashasvi Jaiswal (50 off 25), Vaibhav Suryavanshi (40 off 15) and Dhruv Jurel (53 off 31) came hard at Punjab's bowlers. Eventually, though, RR fell short again and were held to 209-7.

Ad

Trending

Ahead of the CSK vs RR IPL 2025 clash in Delhi on Tuesday, we asked Grok to make three predictions for the game. This is what it came up with.

Prediction No. 1: CSK to win, young batters to shine

Grok has backed CSK to beat RR in Tuesday's IPL 2025 clash in Delhi. As per the AI chatbot's prediction, Chennai are likely to get the better of Rajasthan by either 5-7 wickets (if chasing) or 10-20 runs (if batting first).

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grok reckons that young guns like Ayush Mhatre and Brevis would come up with good performances at the batting-friendly Arun Jaitley Stadium. While Brevis scored a fifty in the last game, Mhatre has 163 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 181.11, with a best of 94.

Prediction No. 2: Yashasvi Jaiswal to score another 50

RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in fantastic form with the willow in IPL 2025. In 13 innings, he has smashed 523 runs at an average of 43.58 and a strike rate of 158, with six half-centuries.

Ad

Grok has predicted that the left-hander would score another half-century on Tuesday against CSK. As per the AI chatbot, Jaiswal would enjoy the batting-friendly conditions in Delhi and notch up a significant score.

Prediction No. 3: MS Dhoni to play another quick-fire cameo

Chennai skipper MS Dhoni has played some impressive cameos in IPL 2025. In 12 innings, he has 180 runs at a strike rate of 140.62, with a best of 30*. Grok has backed Dhoni to play yet another quick-fire cameo against RR on Tuesday.

Ad

Expand Tweet

As per the AI chatbot, Dhoni is likely to score 15-20 runs off 10-12 balls, hitting a four and a six, thus giving momentum to the innings either in the middle overs or at the death. However, it predicted that Dhoni would not finish the job and that someone else like Ravindra Jadeja or Dube would have to step in.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More