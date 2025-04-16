AI makes 3 predictions for today's DC vs RR IPL 2025 match; No. 2 is about Kuldeep Yadav

Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 32 of IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, April 16. DC's four-match winning streak came to an end when they went down to Mumbai Indians (MI) by 12 runs in their previous match at home. As for RR, they have only two wins from six matches. They have lost their last two games by big margins.

Delhi bowled first against MI and conceded 205 runs. Left arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav shone with 2-23, but most of the other bowlers failed to make an impact. In the chase, Karun Nair, playing his first IPL game since 2022, hammered a sensational 89 off 40 balls. He did not find much support, though, as DC were bowled out for 193 in 19 overs.

Rajasthan came up with a pretty underwhelming performance against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their previous match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Batting first, RR posted 173-4 as opener Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored with 75 off 47. RCB, however, had little trouble in the chase as Phil Salt (65 off 33) and Virat Kohli (62* off 45) played excellent knocks.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 match between Delhi and Rajasthan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, we asked Grok to make three predictions for the game. This is what it came up with.

Prediction No. 1: DC to beat RR

Grok's first prediction for the IPL 2025 game on Wednesday was that Delhi would beat Rajasthan. According to the AI chatbot, despite DC's recent loss against MI, their in-form batting should enjoy the conditions at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Grok further opined that RR have struggled for consistency, thus giving the hosts the upper hand.

Prediction No. 2: Kuldeep Yadav to take more than 2 wickets

Grok's second prediction for DC vs RR match was that in-form left arm wrist spinner Kuldeep would take more than two wickets. The 30-year-old has already claimed 10 wickets in five matches at an average of 11.20 and an economy rate of 5.60.

As per the AI chatbot, the surface at the Arun Jaitley is likely to offer Kuldeep some aid and he could thus exploit RR's weaknesses in the batting department.

Prediction No. 3: Yashasvi Jaiswal to score more than 30 runs

Grok's third and final prediction for Delhi vs Rajasthan IPL 2025 match was that Rajasthan opener Jaiswal would score more than 30 runs. According to the AI chatbot, the flat pitch and short boundaries at the Arun Jaitley Stadium should suit the southpaw's aggressive batting style especially against Delhi's pacers.

