AI makes 3 predictions for today's KKR vs PBKS match; No. 2 is about Shreyas Iyer

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number 44 of IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, April 26. KKR are in seventh place in the points table, with three wins from eight games. On the other hand, PBKS are in fifth position, with 10 points from eight matches.

Defending champions KKR have struggled due to lack of consistency in their batting. In their previous match, they went down to Gujarat Titans (GT) by 39 runs in a home game. Chasing a target of 199, Kolkata were held to 159-8. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane smashed 50 off 36, but there was not much from the rest.

PBKS went down to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by seven wickets in their previous match in Mullanpur. Batting first, Punjab came up with an underwhelming show to be held to 157-6. In the chase, RCB cruised home in 18.5 overs.

Ahead of the KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025 clash at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, we asked Grok to make three predictions for the match.

Prediction No. 1: PBKS to get the better of KKR again

When Punjab and Kolkata clashed for the first time in IPL 2025 in Mullanpur, PBKS got the better of KKR by 16 runs in a low-scoring thriller. Defending a total of 111, they knocked over Rahane and co. for 95 to pull off a stunning win.

Considering form and the recent history between the two sides, Grok has backed PBKS to get the better of KKR again. According to the AI chatbot, the high-scoring conditions Eden at Gardens will suit Punjab's style and could see them chasing down a target of 180+ or defending a big total.

Prediction No. 2: Shreyas Iyer to score a half-century

Punjab skipper Shreyas Iyer has had a mixed IPL 2025 campaign. In eight innings, he has scored 263 runs at an average of 43.83 and a strike rate of 185.21, with the aid of three half-centuries. He has either scored a fifty or has perished cheaply.

Grok reckons that the Eden Gardens pitch will suit Shreyas' aggressive batting and added that he will be motivated as he will be facing his former franchise. According to the AI chatbot, the right-hander batter is likely to dominate KKR's spinners and score fifty or more runs.

Prediction No. 3: KKR's spinners to take at least 4 wickets combined

Spin has been a big factor in Kolkata's success in the IPL over the years. This season as well Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy have been impressive, while Moeen Ali has also made an impact in the limited chances he has had. Grok has backed the trio to pick up at least four wickets in combination in the match against PBKS on Saturday.

The AI chatbot noted that the surface at Eden Gardens slows down as the game progresses. As per Grok's analysis, Kolkata's spinners could excel in the middle order, especially if PBKS chase and could even trigger a batting collapse.

