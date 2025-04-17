  • home icon
  • AI makes 3 predictions for today's MI v SRH IPL 2025 match; No. 2 is about Jasprit Bumrah

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Apr 17, 2025 15:47 IST
2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty
Jasprit Bumrah bowling against Delhi Capitals (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number 33 of IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, April 17. MI are seventh in the points table, with two wins and four losses. SRH also have four points from six matches, but are ninth in the points table due to their net run rate.

After two consecutive losses, Mumbai registered a 12-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in their previous match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Batting first, MI put up 205-5 on the board as Tilak Varma top-scored with 59 off 39, while Suryakumar Yadav (40 off 28) and Ryan Rickelton (41 off 25) played handy knocks. With the ball, Karn Sharma claimed 3-36 as Delhi were bowled out for 193.

Hyderabad's four-match losing streak came to an end when they hammered Punjab Kings (PBKS) by eight wickets at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Batting first, PBKS scored 245-6, but Abhishek Sharma (141 off 55) and Travis Head (66 off 37) starred in a thumping victory for Hyderabad.

also-read-trending Trending

Ahead of the MI vs SRH IPL 2025 match at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, we asked Grok to make three predictions for the game. This is what we got.

Prediction No. 1: MI likely to chase down a high score

Grok reckons that Mumbai would beat Hyderabad by a margin of five to seven wickets in a high-scoring clash at the Wankhede Stadium. According to the AI chatbot, while both sides have explosive batters, MI have the home advantage and depth in their line-up.

Grok backed the hosts to chase a total in the region of 200, with Varma likely to anchor the innings.

Prediction No. 2: Jasprit Bumrah to take 1-2 wickets

Mumbai speedster Jasprit Bumrah made a comeback to competitive cricket during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium. He has picked up one wicket in two games and is working his way back. Grok reckons that Bumrah could keep SRH quiet in the powerplay and might end up dismissing either Abhishek or Head, while conceding less than 20 runs.

Prediction No. 3: Heinrich Klaasen to be SRH's top-scorer

Grok has backed Hyderabad's star middle-order batter Heinrich Klaasen to be the top-scorer for the franchise against MI. According to the AI chatbot's analysis, the right-hander's big-hitting talent is likely to be on display at Wankhede, which has traditionally been great for batters.

Grok pointed out that Klaasen is due for a big score and predicted that he would cross the half-century mark against MI.

Renin Wilben Albert

Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'.

