AI makes 3 predictions for today's PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 match; No. 2 is about Shreyas Iyer

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be taking on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match number 31 of IPL 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 15. PBKS are sixth in the points table, with six points from five matches. On the other hand, KKR are in fifth place, with three wins and as many losses.

After an impressive start to their IPL 2025 campaign, Punjab have lost two of their last three matches. In their most recent encounter, they went down to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets in a high-scoring clash. Batting first, PBKS put up 245-6 on the board as skipper Shreyas Iyer top-scored with 82 off 36 balls. In the chase, SRH romped home as Abhishek Sharma clubbed 141 off 55 balls.

Kolkata got the better of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by eight wickets in their previous IPL 2025 match at Chepauk. Batting first, CSK were held to 103-9 in their 20 overs as Sunil Narine claimed three wickets, while Varun Chakaravarthy and Harshit Rana picked up two scalps each. In the chase, KKR cruised to victory in 10.1 overs as Narine smashed 44 off 18 balls.

Ahead of the clash between Punjab and Kolkata in Mullanpur on Tuesday, we asked Grok to make three predictions for the game. Here's what it came up with.

#1 Prediction No. 1: The match will be a high-scoring one

Grok predicted that the pitch at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium is likely to be a batting-friendly one, with an average first-innings score of around 200 in IPL 2025.

The AI chatbot backed both teams to either post or chase a total in excess of 180. According to Grok, the batters of both teams should enjoy their outing in Mullanpur.

#2 Prediction No. 2: PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer to score over 50 runs

Grok also backed in-form PBKS skipper Shreyas to score over 50 runs against KKR in IPL 2025. The AI chatbot predicted that the right-handed batter is likely to come up with a significant performance, and would be aided due to his familiarity with Kolkata's spinners Narine and Chakaravarthy. Shreyas has scored 250 runs in five innings at an average of 83.33 and a strike rate of 208.33.

#3 Prediction No. 3: KKR's spinners to dominate middle orders

Grok's third and final prediction for the PBKS vs KKR match was that Kolkata's spin duo of Narine and Chakaravarthy would dominate the middle orders.

The AI chatbot predicted that the two could combine to pick up at least three scalps and trouble the Punjab middle-order on a surface that might offer spin.

