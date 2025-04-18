AI makes 3 predictions for today's RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match; No. 2 is about Yuzvendra Chahal

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 34 of IPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, April 18. RCB have eight points from six matches and are third in the points table. PBKS also have four wins from six games, but are in fourth place due to their net run rate.

Ad

Both Bengaluru and Punjab head into Friday's clash having won their previous match in IPL 2025. RCB hammered Rajasthan Royals (RR) by nine wickets at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, coming up with a clinical all-round effort. On the other hand, PBKS defended a small total of 111 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mullanpur, registering a thrilling 16-run victory.

If we look at the head-to-head stats between the two sides in the IPL, there is nothing much to pick. Punjab have a slender 17-16 lead over Bengaluru after 33 matches. Ahead of the IPL 2025 clash between RCB and PBKS at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, we asked Grok to make three predictions for the match. This is what the AI chatbot came up with.

Ad

Trending

Prediction No. 1: RCB opener Phil Salt to have another good game with the bat

Bengaluru opener Phil Salt has been in excellent form with the willow. The attacking batter has made great use of the fielding restrictions in the powerplay. In six innings, the England star has scored 208 runs at a strike rate of 185.71.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grok has predicted that the batter will score more than 40 runs in the IPL 2025 match against PBKS. As per the AI chatbot, Salt's hard-hitting style of play will be aided by batting-friendly conditions at Chinnaswamy and hence there is a good chance that the opener will get his side off to another flyer.

Prediction No. 2: Yuzvendra Chahal is likely to take a minimum of 2 wickets

PBKS leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will be up against his old franchise in match number 34 of IPL 2025. Grok has backed the seasoned spinner to pick up at least two wickets in the contest. The AI chatbot noted that Chahal's familiarity with the Chinnaswamy will further aid his ability to exploit Bengaluru's middle-order. The 34-year-old has claimed 52 scalps in 41 innings at the Chinnaswamy in the IPL.

Ad

Prediction No. 3: RCB to emerge winners

Grok backed Bengaluru to get the better of Punjab in match number 34 of IPL 2025 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. According to the AI chatbot, RCB's home advantage gives the franchise a slight edge.

Expand Tweet

It also opined that, in spite of their home losses this season, Bengaluru look set to capitalize on Chinnaswamy’s conditions and beat PBKS, especially if they bat second.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More