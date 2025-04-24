AI makes 3 predictions for today's RCB vs RR match; No. 1 is about Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 42 of IPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, April 24. RCB are fourth in the points table, with 10 points from eight matches. As for RR, they are in eighth place, with just four points from eight matches. Bengaluru hammered Rajasthan by nine wickets in Jaipur on April 13.

Ad

RCB beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by seven wickets in their previous match in Mullanpur. Bowling first, Bengaluru restricted Punjab to 157-6 as Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma claimed two wickets each. Half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal guided the team home in 18.5 overs.

RR, on the other hand, have lost four matches in a row. In their previous clash, they went down to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by two runs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Batting first, LSG put up 180-5 on the board and then held Rajasthan to 178-5. RR were 94-1 at the halfway stage of their innings, but stumbled at the end and fell short of the target.

Ad

Trending

Ahead of the RCB vs RR IPL 2025 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, we asked Grok make three predictions for the game. This is what the AI chatbot came up with.

Prediction No. 1: Virat Kohli to score yet another fifty

RCB's star batter Kohli has been in wonderful form in IPL 2025. In eight innings, he has scored 322 runs at an average of 64.40 and a strike rate of 140, with four half-centuries and a best of 73*.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grok has backed the 36-year-old to score register yet another 50-plus score in the match against Rajasthan on Thursday at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. According to the AI chatbot, Kohli is expected to thrive because of his consistency as well as the batting-friendly conditions at the Chinnaswamy.

Prediction No. 2: RCB to end their losing streak at home

Bengaluru have lost all their three matches in IPL 2025 at home. However, Grok reckons that Rajat Patidar and co. will end their losing streak against a struggling Rajasthan on Thursday. According to the AI chatbot, RR captain Sanju Samson's absence due to injury would further weaken the team, giving RCB a big edge.

Ad

Prediction No. 3: Jofra Archer to pick at least 2 wickets

While Rajasthan have struggled to make an impact in recent games, pacer Jofra Archer has been among the few bright spots for them. In eight matches, he has claimed eight wickets at an average of 34.62 and an economy rate of 9.38.

Expand Tweet

Grok has backed the England pacer to pick up at least two wickets against Bengaluru on Thursday. According to the AI chatbot, Archer's pace and ability to exploit early movement at the Chinnaswamy could make him a threat. Grok predicted that the RR pacer could trouble Phil Salt.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More