AI makes 3 predictions for today's SRH vs MI IPL 2025 match; No. 3 is about Jasprit Bumrah

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 41 of IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, April 23. The two sides met at the Wankhede Stadium on April 17, with MI getting the better of SRH by four wickets.
SRH have had a disappointing IPL 2025 campaign so far and find themselves at ninth position in the points table. Both their batting and bowling departments have fared poorly. Openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head have had a couple of good knocks. The middle-order has been a big failure. If we talk about bowling, senior pacer Mohammad Shami has looked out of sorts.
Keeping up with their tradition, MI made a slow start to their IPL 2025 campaign. However, they have recovered well to move up to sixth place in the points table. Jasprit Bumrah has found his rhythm after making a comeback from injury. Significantly, Rohit Sharma overcame a lean patch with a blazing half-century against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium.
Ahead of the SRH vs MI IPL 2025 clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday, we asked Grok to make three predictions for the game. This is what it came up with.
Prediction No.1: MI to win the match
Grok has backed MI to get the better of SRH once again in IPL 2025. According to the AI chatbot, Mumbai have the momentum, having registered three consecutive wins in the tournament.
Grok added that MI's in-form performers - Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit and Bumrah - give the franchise an edge over the struggling SRH. Grok placed Mumbai's win probability in the game at 59-65 percent.
Prediction No. 2: Travis Head to score more than 40 runs
SRH opener Travis Head has had a mixed run in IPL 2025. In seven innings, the left-handed batter has scored 242 runs at an average of 34.57 and a strike rate of 168.05, with two fifties. Grok has backed Head to score more than 40 runs against Mumbai. According to the AI chatbot, the batting-friendly Hyderabad surface suits his aggressive style. Grok backed Head to take on MI’s pace attack.
Prediction No. 3: Jasprit Bumrah to pick at least 2 wickets
Bumrah has picked up four wickets in four innings in IPL 2025 at an average of 29.75 and an economy rate of 7.43. He claimed 2-25 against CSK.
Grok predicted that Bumrah could trouble SRH's batters with yorkers and pace variations even on a flat track. The AI chatbot also backed Bumrah to trouble the likes of Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen and finish with at least two wickets.
