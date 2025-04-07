AI predicts how many runs Virat Kohli will score in today's MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) senior batter Virat Kohli has made a decent start to his IPL 2025 campaign. In three innings, he has scored 97 runs at a strike rate of 134.72. The right-handed batter kicked off the T20 league with an unbeaten 59 off 36 balls in the seven-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He followed it up with a sedate 31 off 30 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The 36-year-old was dismissed cheaply against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the home game, perishing to Arshad Khan for seven off six balls. Kohli will be keen to come up with a big knock when RCB face old rivals MI in the IPL 2025 clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, April 7. Ahead of the much-awaited clash, we asked Grok to predict how many runs Kohli will score in the match.

Analyzing factors like form, pitch conditions and opposition bowling, the AI chatbot came up with an informed estimate and backed the batter to score between 40 and 60 runs today.

Grok pointed out that the 36-year-old has an impressive record at the Wankhede Stadium, where pitches are mostly batting-friendly. The AI chatbot also opined that his battle with MI's lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah could be crucial.

What is Virat Kohli's record in the IPL at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai?

Kohli has played 22 matches in the IPL at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The right-handed batter has scored 699 runs at an average of 39.35 and a strike rate of 133.26, with six half-centuries. His best of 92* at the venue came off 62 balls during IPL 2018. The seasoned batter smashed seven fours and four sixes. The knock, however, went in vain as RCB fell short in a chase of 214.

Taking a look at his overall record against MI in the IPL, the veteran batter has notched up 855 runs in 32 innings at an average of 30.53 and a strike rate of 126.85, with the aid of five half-centuries. He has struck 70 fours and 32 sixes against Mumbai in the IPL and has been dismissed for a duck twice.

Kohli will go into the IPL 2025 clash against MI at the Wankhede Stadium needing only 17 runs to complete 13,000 runs in T20 cricket. In 402 matches (385 innings) in the format, the veteran batter has notched up 12,983 runs at an average of 41.47 and a strike rate of 134.20, with nine hundreds and 98 half-centuries.

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More