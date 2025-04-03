AI predicts who will claim most wickets in today's KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 match

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be up against 2024 runners-up Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number 15 of IPL 2025 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, April 3. KKR thumped SRH by eight wickets when the teams clashed in the final at Chepauk last year.

Looking at their performance in the ongoing edition, both Kolkata and Hyderabad have played three and lost two. In their previous match, KKR were hammered by eight wickets by Mumbai Indians (MI) in an away game. On the other hand, SRH went down to Delhi Capitals (DC) by seven wickets in Visakhapatnam.

There are some big names in the bowling department in both the Kolkata and the Hyderabad franchise. Ahead of their IPL 2025 clash on Thursday, we asked Grok to predict who would take the most wickets in the match. Analyzing form, pitch conditions and match-up, the AI chatbot picked Kolkata leg-spinner Varun Chakaravarthy as a prime candidate to be the leading wicket-taker in the game.

Grok opined that SRH's batting line-up features aggressive players like Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen, adding that Chakaravarthy could take advantage of any grip from the surface. It also pointed out to the spinner's form and concluded that Chakaravarthy could come up with an impressive bowling effort.

From the SRH camp, Grok picked skipper Pat Cummins as the bowler to watch out for. As per the AI chatbot, the pacer has the ability to trouble KKR’s batters, especially the top-order, since he can generate both pace and bounce. Grok also pointed out that early swing at Eden Gardens could aid Cummins. The AI chatbot further picked KKR's Andre Russell as a wildcard option for Player of the Match.

How Chakaravarthy and Cummins have fared in IPL 2025 so far

In three matches in IPL 2025, Chakaravarthy has claimed three wickets at an average of 24 and an impressive economy rate of 6.54. The leg spinner was expensive against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), registering figures of 1-43 from four overs. He impressed against Rajasthan Royals (RR), picking up 2-17 in four overs. Against MI, he had figures of 0-12 from three overs.

Cummins is yet to make a significant impact in IPL 2025. In three matches, he has claimed two scalps at an average of 58 and a very high economy rate of 12.88. The right-arm pacer registered figures of 0-60 against RR. He claimed 2-29 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). In the match against DC, he went for 27 runs in two overs without claiming a wicket.

