"Ajinkya Rahane is a very clever cricketer" - CSK bowling consultant Eric Simons on veteran batter's IPL 2023 form

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowling consultant Eric Simons reckons that Ajinkya Rahane has grown as a T20 batter quite well despite not being a power-hitter. Simons feels Rahane's methods of finding gaps and playing traditional shots have worked well for the veteran batter.

Rahane, pouched by the Super Kings ahead of IPL 2023 for ₹50 lakh, has been in impressive form this season. The right-handed batter has accumulated 129 runs in three matches at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 195.45. He started the season with a 27-ball 61 against the Mumbai Indians (MI), surprising many in the process.

Speaking at a press conference, Simons explained that Rahane's orthodox cricketing shots haven't been any less effective in T20s. He explained:

"I think people misunderstand T20 cricket batting in particular. I think there are different ways of playing this game. And I think that it's important you find your way and who you are.

"Ajinkya Rahane is a very clever cricketer and as happens in time, as we saw effectively see, he has wanted to improve as a T20 cricketer. He's grown tremendously. He's just a very, very calm and very calculated and very intelligent cricketer."

Speaking about the young Matheesha Pathirana, Simons commented that the right-arm pacer has taken all the learnings from last season and is growing into his role in the CSK team. The former South African all-rounder elaborated:

"We have a saying, ‘it's not just the what, it's the why’. And if you understand the why of a technique, then you can change and move accordingly. So he's grown tremendously in understanding himself in the game.

"Last year he was very, very young in terms of experience. 12 months down the line and he's arrived knowing he's getting better and as I said, understanding not just to what the technique must be, but why the technique is. That is a very important part of what we try and do at CSK."

Pathirana, who played his first game of IPL 2023 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), returned with figures of 4-0-42-2 as the Super Kings prevailed in a high-scoring contest.

"He's still got the same role to do" - Eric Simons on the Impact Player rule

Chennai Super Kings. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Speaking about the Impact Player rule, Eric Simons said it makes no difference, given that the performance level must be the same for all players in the squad. He added:

"I don't think it's any different for an impact player. He plays a role whether he was in the first 11 or whether they come in as impact player, I don't think makes any difference. He's still got the same role to do."

The Super Kings are currently in third in the standings after winning three out of their five games.

