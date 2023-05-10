"Ajinkya Rahane might have some problems" - Aakash Chopra on the likelihood of the CSK-DC IPL 2023 clash being played on a turner

Aakash Chopra feels Ajinkya Rahane could be the only Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter who might face some difficulties if their IPL 2023 clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC) is played on a turner.

The two sides will lock horns at Chepauk in Chennai on Wednesday, May 10. A win for the home team will help them consolidate their second position in the IPL 2023 points table and take them a step closer to qualifying for the playoffs.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Rahane and the other CSK batters might have contrasting fortunes if the match is played on a turning surface, elaborating:

"The Chepauk square has pitches on one side with some red soil. So more runs are scored there. I feel those matches are over. Now they will not get them to play there. You will see a pitch that will turn even more. Ajinkya Rahane might have some problems but the rest of the batters will not have any problems."

While observing that Devon Conway might have a few difficulties, the former Indian batter added that the CSK opener plays spin quite well, stating:

"Their openers' average is sky-high on this ground although Devon Conway might be seen searching the ball a little if it is a black-soil surface, although he still plays spin very well. He does not face difficulties, he controls the game very well."

Conway, with 458 runs, is the Chennai Super Kings' top run-getter in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. His opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad is next on the list with 384 runs to his credit.

"You will see three spinners for sure" - Aakash Chopra on CSK's likely bowling attack against DC

Ravindra Jadeja has been CSK's most successful spinner in IPL 2023 thus far. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra expects the Chennai Super Kings to attack the Delhi Capitals batters with their spinners, observing:

"You will see three spinners for sure - Maheesh Theekshana, Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali. I feel all three of them will bowl their full quota of four overs. There are left-handers as well in front, so you might see Moeen Ali bowling more."

The cricketer-turned-commentator picked CSK as slight favorites heading into the game, reasoning:

"They will get eight overs out of Matheesha Pathirana, Deepak Chahar and Tushar Deshpande together. I think this is the strategy Chennai will go with. Chennai have a slight advantage because they are playing at home and expecially because the opposition team has four overseas batters."

Chopra was appreciative of MS Dhoni for not complicating the usage of the Impact Player. He pointed out that Ambati Rayudu is part of the XI if they bat first and comes in as the Impact Player at the expense of a bowler if they are chasing.

