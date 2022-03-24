IPL 2022: "It's been excellent to be in the Delhi Capitals camp" - assistant coach Ajit Agarkar

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Ajit Agarkar has hailed the team environment ahead of the 15th season of the IPL. The former India pace bowler also lauded head coach Ricky Ponting's impact in the team, making the players keen to work for the franchise.

Along with Shane Watson, Agarkar joined the Delhi Capitals, with the franchise confirming his appointment last month. The cricketer-turned-commentator played in the cash-rich league for five years, donning the jersey for Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils.

The 44-year old reflected on the youngsters in the camp, observing that the camp is in excellent shape, conducive to their success. He also hopes to contribute to a positive atmosphere, saying as quoted by Sportstar:

"It's been excellent to be in the Delhi Capitals camp. There are a lot of young players in the side. I could see from the outside that the DC management has created a nice environment around the team and that shows in the franchise's success. There are a lot of new faces that have joined the team, including me, and it's our responsibility that the good environment stays intact."

The Capitals have plenty of exciting young players in Yash Dhull, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw, Srikar Bharat, Chetan Sakariya and Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

"I know how much the young players enjoy working with Ricky" - Ajit Agarkar

Ricky Ponting (Image Credits: Getty)

Agarkar went on to recall his duels with former Australian captain Ricky Ponting, hailing him as a fabulous example for the youngsters. He said:

"Ricky Ponting is a big factor behind a lot of people wanting to work in this team. I've been fortunate enough to play against him a few times, and I have also played IPL with him. I have known him for a long time. And I know how much the young players enjoy working with Ricky."

The Capitals, led by Rishabh Pant, are yet to win the IPL. They were knocked out in the playoffs last year by Kolkata Knight Riders. Pant and co. will open their campaign this season on January 27 in Mumbai against Mumbai Indians.

