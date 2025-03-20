All 10 IPL 2025 captains pose with trophy at iconic venue in Mumbai [In Pictures]

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is all set to begin on Saturday, March 22. Ahead of the new season, captains of all 10 franchises posed with the trophy for the official photoshoot.

The captains of all 10 teams were called for a pre-season meeting in Mumbai, which was organized by the BCCI and the IPL governing body. All the captains posed for a photoshoot with the trophy after the meeting at an iconic venue where the famous Gateway of India and Taj Hotel can be seen in the background.

The captains were wearing the official jerseys of their respective franchises and were seen standing as well as sitting with the trophy ahead of the new season. The pictures were posted on IPL's official Instagram account.

You can have a look below:

Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals), Rishabh Pant (Lucknow Super Giants), Ajinkya Rahane (Kolkata Knight Riders), Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans), Shreyas Iyer (Punjab Kings), Pat Cummins (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Chennai Super Kings), Rajat Patidar (Royal Challengers Bengaluru), Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians), and Axar Patel (Delhi Capitals) are the captains for the 2025 season.

BCCI lifts ban on use of saliva, retains impact rule, and introduces second ball ahead of IPL 2025

As the cash-rich league approaches closer, the BCCI made some key decisions after having discussions with the captains of all 10 teams ahead of the IPL 2025 season.

The board lifted the ban on use of saliva to shine the ball, which had been banned following the COVID-19 pandemic. The BCCI has also retained the impact player rule for the upcoming season.

Interestingly, they came up with a new rule, where two balls will be used in the second innings to counter dew and aid the bowling side. The second ball will be available after the 11th over of the second innings. However, the use of the same will be decided by the on-field umpires based on whether there is due present or not.

The opening game of the IPL 2025 season will be played between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 22. Kolkata won the 2024 season, beating Hyderabad in the final.

