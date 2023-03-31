"All our overseas players are enjoying the small things that Chandu sir reminds us to do" - Nitish Rana praises KKR coach

Kolkata Knight Riders stand-in captain Nitish Rana has said that coach Chandrakant Pandit's theories are very relatable. The left-handed batter added that overseas players in the setup have also taken a liking to Pandit's methods.

Rana, who joined the Knight Riders in 2018, will fill in for Shreyas Iyer, who's yet to recover from a back injury. The 29-year-old has captained his state team Delhi in 12 T20s in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Speaking to PTI ahead of Kolkata's first game on Saturday, the left-hander highlighted the minute things Pandit reminds them to abide by and is keen to see how he fares throughout the season.

"I am very excited for the season. Whatever Chandu sir's theories are related to cricket, they match with us as in people, who have played domestic cricket. ... Basically Indians. All our overseas players are enjoying the small things that Chandu sir reminds us to do. Like discipline is a big thing, timing. But the role he'll play this season how effective he is, we will see at the end of the season."

Pandit played five Tests and 36 ODIs between 1986 and 1992. The significant moment of his coaching career came when Madhya Pradesh claimed their first Ranji Trophy in 2022 under his tutelage.

"The process is always important" - Nitish Rana

Nitish Rana (Image Credits: Twitter)

Emphasizsng that the IPL is a lengthy tournament and the right process would be critical, the Delhi-born cricketer said:

"It's the first game, a lot of the things that we have planned can go against us or in our favour. I feel it's marathon of 14 matches is not less. The process is always important."

The Knight Riders hold the upper hand over Punjab Kings, winning 20 of 30 games. The two-time champions last won the tournament in 2014, beating Punjab in the final. They reached the final in 2021 before losing to Chennai Super Kings.

