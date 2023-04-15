"Already out of the race for the playoffs" - Twitter erupts as DC continues losing streak in IPL 2023 as RCB win by 23 runs

Delhi Capitals (DC) continued their losing streak in the ongoing IPL 2023, losing to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 23 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Chasing 175, the Capitals could only score 151/9, despite a fighting fifty from Manish Pandey (50 off 38 balls). Skipper David Warner, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, and Aman Hakim Khan were the only other batters to reach double figures.

Debutant Vijay Kumar Vyshak was the pick of the bowlers for RCB, returning with figures of 3/20. Mohammed Siraj also bagged two wickets, while Wayne Parnell and Harshal Patel settled for one apiece.

Earlier, Virat Kohli’s 34-ball half-century helped the hosts post 174/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Mitchell Marsh and Kuldeep Yadav picked up two wickets each, while Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav settled for one wicket each.

Fans trolled DC for losing five games on the trot in IPL 2023. Former Indian cricketer Dodda Ganesh tweeted:

"Looks like we’ve one team already out of the race for the play offs. Don’t see DC making a comeback from here. Losing Pant has hurt them big time."

Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ @doddaganesha #IPL2023 Looks like we’ve one team already out of the race for the play offs. Don’t see DC making a comeback from here. Losing Pant has hurt them big time #CricketTwitter Looks like we’ve one team already out of the race for the play offs. Don’t see DC making a comeback from here. Losing Pant has hurt them big time #CricketTwitter #IPL2023

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

Sambhav @27sambhav



#RCBvsDC #DelhiCapitals #IPL2023 #TATAIPL Delhi Capitals needs not 1 but 11 impact players in all their matches. Delhi Capitals needs not 1 but 11 impact players in all their matches.#RCBvsDC #DelhiCapitals #IPL2023 #TATAIPL

SuperGOD @Thrustprovider 🤣🤷 #RCBvDC #ViratKohli𓃵 #RCBvsDC Vk fielding near DC dugout , after taking that catch🤣🤷 Vk fielding near DC dugout , after taking that catch 👀🤣🤷💯💯 #RCBvDC #ViratKohli𓃵 #RCBvsDC

“We lost three early wickets” – DC captain David Warner reveals the turning point

David Warner said that a top-order collapse backfired his team in their run chase after they lost to the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He reckoned that the side would have to do soul-searching and come out better after a five-day break.

Speaking on the post-match show, Warner said:

“I said at the toss we needed to do all disciplines well, but we lost three early wickets and we didn't chase down what should have been an easy chase. They (RCB) came out and started well with the ball, Siraj was outstanding.”

He continued:

“Have to go back, we have five days off, have a hard look at ourselves, we need to do better with the bat and build partnerships at the top of the order. It is a matter of starting well with the bat. Teams have come back well from this position before and we can go on and do better.”

DC have so far lost to Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians, and RCB. They will next face off against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home on Thursday, April 20.

