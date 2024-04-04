"Always good to see you bhaiya"- Rishabh Pant expresses emotions on meeting Shahrukh Khan after DC vs KKR IPL 2024 match

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant shared a warm hug with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan after the IPL 2024 game between the two sides in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, April 3.

In a video posted by IPL on their social media handles, Pant was seen having a light-hearted conversation with Shahrukh. Both seemed pretty emotional, probably having met after a long time and also because of the incredible comeback made by the southpaw after a horrific car accident in December 2022.

Rishabh Pant also posted a story on Instagram where he was listening carefully to Shahrukh Khan and here's what he wrote about it:

"Always good to see you bhaiya so warm as always."

Click Here to view Pant's Instagram story.

Rishabh Pant on DC's DRS misses and loss

Rishabh Pant and Co. had a tough outing against the Kolkata Knight Riders as the Delhi Capitals lost by a massive margin of 106 runs. Pant, in particular, made a couple of misjudgements concerning DRS as he could have had both Sunil Narine and Shreyas Iyer depart early in their respective innings.

On both occasions, Pant decided to opt against the review and the replays on Ultra Edge showed a spike. While many were perplexed as to why the DC skipper didn't review both or at least one of them, Rishabh Pant claimed that there were technical issues with the board which didn't show the timer.

Speaking to the host broadcaster after the game, Pant said:

"It was quite loud (the venue) and couldn't see the timer on the screen (talking about the non-DRS moments) and there was some issue with the screen as well, there are some things you can control and some you cannot control, you just need to go with the flow."

Pant also accepted that DC's bowlers were wayward in their line and length, letting KKR score a mammoth 272/7 in their 20 overs. The Capitals could only muster 166 in reply and the loss has severely dented their net run rate, placing them ninth on the IPL 2024 points table.