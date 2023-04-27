"Always trying to sabotage the team"- Fans roast Dinesh Karthik as he fails yet again in RCB vs KKR IPL 2023 clash

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) finisher Dinesh Karthik faced the wrath of the fans after his yet another failure. He scored 22 off 18 balls in the chase against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday (April 26) in IPL 2023.
In a home game at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, he got out at a crucial juncture in the 18th over when he was the only recognized batter left for his side.
Karthik entered the crease in the 12th over after RCB lost Mahipal Lomror (34 off 18 balls), chasing a steep target of 201. The home team were then reduced to 115/5 in the very next over as Andre Russell dismissed Virat Kohli.
The onus was on Dinesh Karthik to take his side home after that. He began positively by hitting a couple of boundaries. A poor running call between him and Suyash Prabhudessai resulted in the latter's dismissal, which deteriorated RCB's chances.
The Royal Challengers saw themselves in a troubling situation at 153/7 in 17 overs, with 48 runs needed from 18 balls. Nitish Rana handed the ball to Varun Chakaravarthy (3/27) at this juncture. He provided a match-defining breakthrough to KKR by dismissing Dinesh Karthik. RCB could only reach 179/8 in 20 overs and lost the match by 21 runs.
Across eight matches this season, Dinesh Karthik has scored a paltry 83 runs at an average of 11.86 and a strike rate of 131.75, with a best score of 28.
Fans took note of Karthik's batting struggles in IPL 2023 and took to Twitter to troll him. Here are some of the reactions:
"We handed over the game to them"- RCB captain Virat Kohli after the loss vs KKR
Speaking after the conclusion of the match, Virat Kohli opined that his side deserved to lose the match due to their underwhelming fielding performance. RCB fielders dropped Nitish Rana on multiple occasions and he made them pay with his quickfire 48-run knock. RCB's ground fielding was also sloppy throughout the first innings.
Reflecting on the reasons for their loss, Kohli said:
"We handed over the game to them. We deserved to lose because we were not professional enough in the field. Bowlers bowled decent areas but we could not hold on to our chances. This is what you call a freebie, we handed over the win to them. Tonight we were not up to the standard and we are not shy to admit it."
RCB will next face the Lucknow Super Giants on Monday, May 1.
