"Always trying to sabotage the team"- Fans roast Dinesh Karthik as he fails yet again in RCB vs KKR IPL 2023 clash

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) finisher Dinesh Karthik faced the wrath of the fans after his yet another failure. He scored 22 off 18 balls in the chase against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday (April 26) in IPL 2023.

In a home game at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, he got out at a crucial juncture in the 18th over when he was the only recognized batter left for his side.

Karthik entered the crease in the 12th over after RCB lost Mahipal Lomror (34 off 18 balls), chasing a steep target of 201. The home team were then reduced to 115/5 in the very next over as Andre Russell dismissed Virat Kohli.

The onus was on Dinesh Karthik to take his side home after that. He began positively by hitting a couple of boundaries. A poor running call between him and Suyash Prabhudessai resulted in the latter's dismissal, which deteriorated RCB's chances.

The Royal Challengers saw themselves in a troubling situation at 153/7 in 17 overs, with 48 runs needed from 18 balls. Nitish Rana handed the ball to Varun Chakaravarthy (3/27) at this juncture. He provided a match-defining breakthrough to KKR by dismissing Dinesh Karthik. RCB could only reach 179/8 in 20 overs and lost the match by 21 runs.

Across eight matches this season, Dinesh Karthik has scored a paltry 83 runs at an average of 11.86 and a strike rate of 131.75, with a best score of 28.

Fans took note of Karthik's batting struggles in IPL 2023 and took to Twitter to troll him. Here are some of the reactions:

Shivani Shukla @iShivani_Shukla Dinesh Karthik is now more of a liability than an asset to the team, always trying to sabotage the team by making other players get run out!!! Fir khud bhi chal dena h bhai ko 🤦🏻‍♀️ Dinesh Karthik is now more of a liability than an asset to the team, always trying to sabotage the team by making other players get run out!!! Fir khud bhi chal dena h bhai ko 🤦🏻‍♀️

Pulkit🇮🇳 @pulkit5Dx RCB batsmen: I will play till last, Bowlers Can’t get me out



Dinesh Karthik:

RCB batsmen: I will play till last, Bowlers Can’t get me outDinesh Karthik:https://t.co/fSgpb6lIrl

Vansh @vanshtweetz Just a reminder MS Dhoni chased 91 runs in 7 overs at Chinnaswamy.

Never ever compare MS Dhoni with Dinesh Karthik Just a reminder MS Dhoni chased 91 runs in 7 overs at Chinnaswamy.Never ever compare MS Dhoni with Dinesh Karthik https://t.co/hjc7BThqvW

Pulkit🇮🇳 @pulkit5Dx Dinesh Karthik: Impact Player for Every teams who plays against RCB Dinesh Karthik: Impact Player for Every teams who plays against RCB https://t.co/hgPYBQADYq

Div🦁 @div_yumm Dinesh Karthik after running out batsman in every match Dinesh Karthik after running out batsman in every match https://t.co/USp89TmGqk

supremo. ` @hyperkohli The worstt thing RCB did till date is retaining Dinesh karthik The worstt thing RCB did till date is retaining Dinesh karthik 😭😭 https://t.co/iSHx5e1Er4

Ankit Pathak 🇮🇳 @ankit_acerbic When RCB fans realize if they drop Dinesh Karthik then Anuj Rawat will come in playing 11 When RCB fans realize if they drop Dinesh Karthik then Anuj Rawat will come in playing 11 https://t.co/3X0pYNAf2p

Aufridi Chumtya @ShuhidAufridi . Dinesh Karthik The Greatest Finisher Will Finish RCB One Day Dinesh Karthik The Greatest Finisher Will Finish RCB One Day 😭😂. https://t.co/iGsxXmfERB

KT @IconicRcb

Dinesh Karthik in the KKR dressing room after another trash inning Dinesh Karthik in the KKR dressing room after another trash inning 🔥https://t.co/DY2495J0d1

Shivani Shukla @iShivani_Shukla Dinesh Karthik, that’s so frustrating to watch! Spare us Dinesh Karthik, that’s so frustrating to watch! Spare us

Vish 🫡 @vixsh_ Dinesh Karthik without that Nidahas Trophy Final

Dinesh Karthik without that Nidahas Trophy Final https://t.co/sRa2EKI3iI

Dinesh Kumar @dineshkumar_25 Commentary box to Dinesh Karthik Commentary box to Dinesh Karthik https://t.co/dlMHPS9PBh

Ridhima Pathak @PathakRidhima #IPL2023 An innings of 22 runs in 18 balls when RCB counted on his middle order to win this one game. Dinesh Karthik has had a tough run for RCB. #RCBvsKKR An innings of 22 runs in 18 balls when RCB counted on his middle order to win this one game. Dinesh Karthik has had a tough run for RCB. #RCBvsKKR #IPL2023 https://t.co/B3PGCs8kZR

KRK @kamaalrkhan #RCBvKKR This @DineshKarthik has become Buddha and big liability on team. So @RCB should drop him immediately to remain in the race. @imVkohli This @DineshKarthik has become Buddha and big liability on team. So @RCB should drop him immediately to remain in the race. @imVkohli #RCBvKKR

PrinCe @Prince8bx Dinesh Karthik or bole jo koyal ? Dinesh Karthik or bole jo koyal ? https://t.co/I8UKbbU010

Khao Suey @fakepanjabi Dinesh Karthik has been around for 20 years. The fact that there are still debates wether he's even a decent player(not great or good or anything) should speak volumes of his mediocrity. Dinesh Karthik has been around for 20 years. The fact that there are still debates wether he's even a decent player(not great or good or anything) should speak volumes of his mediocrity.

supremo. ` @hyperkohli MS Dhoni at the age of 41 is better than any version of Dinesh karthik in finishing. Period! MS Dhoni at the age of 41 is better than any version of Dinesh karthik in finishing. Period!

Yash MSdian ™️ 🦁 @itzyash07 Dinesh Karthik - I am useful as traffic lights in GTA . Dinesh Karthik - I am useful as traffic lights in GTA . https://t.co/z5zUFS5CiS

Abhishek Ojha @vicharabhio



This might be the last of DK. So, thanks for the memories.

Dinesh Karthik Anna should be dropped before RCB are mathematically out of IPL so that he doesn't get blamed for poor fielding and incompetent spin play of the other batters.This might be the last of DK. So, thanks for the memories. Dinesh Karthik Anna should be dropped before RCB are mathematically out of IPL so that he doesn't get blamed for poor fielding and incompetent spin play of the other batters.This might be the last of DK. So, thanks for the memories.🙌

Akshat @AkshatOM10



#RCBvsKKR It's time again come on Dinesh Karthik, we love to see you in the box. It's time again come on Dinesh Karthik, we love to see you in the box. #RCBvsKKR https://t.co/Ow8lZdrO0A

"We handed over the game to them"- RCB captain Virat Kohli after the loss vs KKR

Speaking after the conclusion of the match, Virat Kohli opined that his side deserved to lose the match due to their underwhelming fielding performance. RCB fielders dropped Nitish Rana on multiple occasions and he made them pay with his quickfire 48-run knock. RCB's ground fielding was also sloppy throughout the first innings.

Reflecting on the reasons for their loss, Kohli said:

"We handed over the game to them. We deserved to lose because we were not professional enough in the field. Bowlers bowled decent areas but we could not hold on to our chances. This is what you call a freebie, we handed over the win to them. Tonight we were not up to the standard and we are not shy to admit it."

RCB will next face the Lucknow Super Giants on Monday, May 1.

