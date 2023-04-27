Create

"Always trying to sabotage the team"- Fans roast Dinesh Karthik as he fails yet again in RCB vs KKR IPL 2023 clash

By Balakrishna
Modified Apr 27, 2023 00:41 IST
Fans troll Dinesh Karthik for failing with bat in IPL 2023.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) finisher Dinesh Karthik faced the wrath of the fans after his yet another failure. He scored 22 off 18 balls in the chase against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday (April 26) in IPL 2023.

In a home game at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, he got out at a crucial juncture in the 18th over when he was the only recognized batter left for his side.

Karthik entered the crease in the 12th over after RCB lost Mahipal Lomror (34 off 18 balls), chasing a steep target of 201. The home team were then reduced to 115/5 in the very next over as Andre Russell dismissed Virat Kohli.

The onus was on Dinesh Karthik to take his side home after that. He began positively by hitting a couple of boundaries. A poor running call between him and Suyash Prabhudessai resulted in the latter's dismissal, which deteriorated RCB's chances.

The Royal Challengers saw themselves in a troubling situation at 153/7 in 17 overs, with 48 runs needed from 18 balls. Nitish Rana handed the ball to Varun Chakaravarthy (3/27) at this juncture. He provided a match-defining breakthrough to KKR by dismissing Dinesh Karthik. RCB could only reach 179/8 in 20 overs and lost the match by 21 runs.

Across eight matches this season, Dinesh Karthik has scored a paltry 83 runs at an average of 11.86 and a strike rate of 131.75, with a best score of 28.

Fans took note of Karthik's batting struggles in IPL 2023 and took to Twitter to troll him. Here are some of the reactions:

Dinesh Karthik is now more of a liability than an asset to the team, always trying to sabotage the team by making other players get run out!!! Fir khud bhi chal dena h bhai ko 🤦🏻‍♀️
Dinesh Karthik #RCBvsKKR https://t.co/rmal1oKNec
RCB batsmen: I will play till last, Bowlers Can’t get me outDinesh Karthik:https://t.co/fSgpb6lIrl
Just a reminder MS Dhoni chased 91 runs in 7 overs at Chinnaswamy.Never ever compare MS Dhoni with Dinesh Karthik https://t.co/hjc7BThqvW
Dinesh Karthik: Impact Player for Every teams who plays against RCB https://t.co/hgPYBQADYq
Dinesh Karthik after running out batsman in every match https://t.co/USp89TmGqk
The worstt thing RCB did till date is retaining Dinesh karthik 😭😭 https://t.co/iSHx5e1Er4
Virat Kohli to Dinesh Karthik after the match be like 🥹Only RCB Fans understand, Just RCB #RCBvsKKR #Haarcb #IPL2023 https://t.co/lR2Rq4G143
When RCB fans realize if they drop Dinesh Karthik then Anuj Rawat will come in playing 11 https://t.co/3X0pYNAf2p
Dinesh Karthik The Greatest Finisher Will Finish RCB One Day 😭😂. https://t.co/iGsxXmfERB
Dinesh Karthik in the KKR dressing room after another trash inning 🔥https://t.co/DY2495J0d1
Dinesh Karthik, that’s so frustrating to watch! Spare us
Dinesh Karthik In Every Match To RCB Fans :-#RCBvsKKR https://t.co/K1qDXoaDG9
Dinesh Karthik without that Nidahas Trophy Final https://t.co/sRa2EKI3iI
Commentary box to Dinesh Karthik https://t.co/dlMHPS9PBh
An innings of 22 runs in 18 balls when RCB counted on his middle order to win this one game. Dinesh Karthik has had a tough run for RCB. #RCBvsKKR #IPL2023 https://t.co/B3PGCs8kZR
This @DineshKarthik has become Buddha and big liability on team. So @RCB should drop him immediately to remain in the race. @imVkohli #RCBvKKR
Dinesh Karthik or bole jo koyal ? https://t.co/I8UKbbU010
Dinesh Karthik has been around for 20 years. The fact that there are still debates wether he's even a decent player(not great or good or anything) should speak volumes of his mediocrity.
MS Dhoni at the age of 41 is better than any version of Dinesh karthik in finishing. Period!
Dinesh Karthik 😭 https://t.co/hjhLW6zUUz
Dinesh Karthik - I am useful as traffic lights in GTA . https://t.co/z5zUFS5CiS
Commentary box to Dinesh Karthik #RCBvKKR https://t.co/kQHXOsXo17
RCB fans to Dinesh Karthik after another non 'finish'😅 #RCBVSKKR https://t.co/eYQ0zlpGD5
Dinesh Karthik Anna should be dropped before RCB are mathematically out of IPL so that he doesn't get blamed for poor fielding and incompetent spin play of the other batters.This might be the last of DK. So, thanks for the memories.🙌
It's time again come on Dinesh Karthik, we love to see you in the box. #RCBvsKKR https://t.co/Ow8lZdrO0A

"We handed over the game to them"- RCB captain Virat Kohli after the loss vs KKR

Speaking after the conclusion of the match, Virat Kohli opined that his side deserved to lose the match due to their underwhelming fielding performance. RCB fielders dropped Nitish Rana on multiple occasions and he made them pay with his quickfire 48-run knock. RCB's ground fielding was also sloppy throughout the first innings.

Reflecting on the reasons for their loss, Kohli said:

"We handed over the game to them. We deserved to lose because we were not professional enough in the field. Bowlers bowled decent areas but we could not hold on to our chances. This is what you call a freebie, we handed over the win to them. Tonight we were not up to the standard and we are not shy to admit it."

RCB will next face the Lucknow Super Giants on Monday, May 1.

