Ambati Rayudu hilariously responds to RCB fan page's "missing" notice after win vs CSK in IPL 2025

Ambati Rayudu recently responded to a Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fan page trolling him after the side's comprehensive 50-run win in IPL 2025 over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on Friday, March 28. The former cricketer has been in the news multiple times for trolling the Bengaluru-based side.

Following RCB's victory at Chepauk, a fan page cheekily suggested that Rayudu had been offline for a couple of hours. The 39-year-old took the jibe sportingly and opined that this is how banters should be.

The former CSK star also pointed out that RCB have a formidable lineup this season. Sharing the post from the fan page on his Instagram handle, Rayudu wrote:

"Hahahaha good one .. @rcbfans.official This is exactly how banter is supposed to be.. you guys have a great team this year and you can hope for the best❤️."

After being asked to bat first, RCB registered 196/7 in 20 overs, with skipper Rajat Patidar notching up a fine half-century. The swashbuckling batter scored 51 runs off 32 deliveries.

CSK finished at 146/8 in the chase, suffering their biggest loss at home. It is worth mentioning that this was Bengaluru's second win against Chennai at Chepauk and their first since 2008.

"You cannot have MS Dhoni so low in the order" - Ambati Rayudu after CSK's 50-run defeat to RCB in IPL 2025

Speaking to the broadcasters after the match, Ambati Rayudu expressed concerns over CSK's middle order. He emphasized that former captain MS Dhoni must come up the order while skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad should open the batting.

Gaikwad batted at No. 3, whereas Dhoni surprisingly came as low as No. 9. Speaking about the team's issues, Rayudu said (quoted as saying by India Today):

"I am not so convinced about the middle order that CSK possesses right now. To play good quality bowling, you need your best batsmen to bat at those numbers. Ruturaj has to open and also you need to get Ravindra Jadeja slightly up. And also, you cannot have MS Dhoni so low in the order. CSK have their task cut out, they are not playing well against spin also, and it does not look great."

CSK and RCB will lock horns against each other once again later this season. The two sides will reignite their rivalry at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 3.

