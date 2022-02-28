"Ambati Rayudu and Robin Uthappa are going to be the X-Factors in the CSK side" - Brad Hogg 

Former Australian bowler Brad Hogg feels Ambati Rayudu and Robin Uthappa could have a huge role to play for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at IPL 2022. The defending champions secured the services of the experienced duo at the mega auction.

Uthappa was bought back at his base price of Rs 2 crore. For Rayudu, though, the defending IPL winners had to fend off interest from Delhi Capitals. The 36-year-old fetched Rs 6.75 crore at the auction after being released after IPL 2021.

Rayudu and Uthappa were key in CSK's triumphant campaign last year. The veterans, alongside Moeen Ali, played countless brisk cameos to shift the momentum of games CSK's way. With Suresh Raina not retained, the duo will have to share more responsibility in the middle overs.

Talking about the role they could play in the middle order, Hogg said on his YouTube channel:

"Ambati Rayudu and Robin Uthappa, in the middle order are going to be the X-Factors in the CSK side. They can take the pressure off the lower order."

Hogg added:

"I'm also gonna go with Conway opening the batting; I think he can play a huge role and bat through the innings and do a du Plessis job. CSK did really well at the auction, and they've got a very very good balanced team. They pick a lot of younger players and hope that they come through as Gaikwad did."

Devon Conway was roped in by CSK at his base price of Rs 1 crore. The left-hander has been one of New Zealand's most dependable players in the last year. CSK were unable to bring back Faf du Plessis, though, as they looked for an experienced overseas opener, but in Conway, they've got a decent campaigner.

"I am absolutely loving the way Shreyas Iyer is batting" - Brad Hogg

Shreyas Iyer has been making a case for himself since returning from injury. From a memorable Test debut to a Man of the Series performance in the T20I series against Sri Lanka, the 26-year-old has hit a purple patch.

Brad Hogg feels Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have made a brilliant acquisition by shelling out Rs 12.50 crore for Iyer at the auction. Hogg said in this regard:

"I am absolutely loving the way Iyer is batting. He is starting to work on the small weaknesses in his game, which is batting against higher pace. When the ball is 140 or under or against spin, he is just unbelievable."

Hogg concluded:

"He's got a small bit of growth to grow, but I reckon by the end of this year, I think he is going to be on top of that extra pace as well. I'm liking what I'm seeing; KKR have got a good deal. He will take pressure off Andre Russell at the lower order."

The 2021 runners-up have appointed Iyer as their captain for IPL 2022. Iyer will return to captaincy after losing the spot to Rishabh Pant at Delhi Capitals.

