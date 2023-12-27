Amid controversy, KC Cariappa releases video of ex-girlfriend allegedly doing drugs

Amid the ongoing controversy with his ex-girlfriend, Karnataka cricketer KC Cariappa has released a video in which the woman is allegedly seen using drugs. The 29-year-old leg spinner has filed a complaint against his former girlfriend, alleging she is a drug user and excessive drinker.

On the other hand, the woman has reportedly accused the cricketer of making her pregnant and coercing her into abortion by giving her abortion pills. She had also allegedly accused the cricketer of doing drugs.

According to a report in The New Indian Express, the Bengaluru police is examining the content of the video that has been reportedly released by Cariappa against his ex-girlfriend, accusing her of drug use.

“We will examine the video content that has been released and where it has been released. Procedural implications will be examined. The source of the drugs or the details of the drug peddler is also a part of the investigation. Action will be taken based on evidence. We will examine the legal implications and accordingly proceed,” the website quoted Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda as saying.

According to media reports, the cricketer told the cops that he had a relationship with a woman who hails from Kodagu. The two fell in love, but the player decided to break up with her as she was a "drug addict, alcoholic, and promiscuous". The bowler also refused allegations of forced abortion.

Who is KC Cariappa?

A 29-year-old leg-spinner from Karnataka, Cariappa has played 13 List A matches and 45 T20 games. He has picked 12 wickets in List A cricket at an average of 37 and an economy rate of 4.09 with a best of 3/28. In T20s, he has 45 wickets at an average of 24.11 and an economy rate of 6.57 with a best of 4/15.

The cricketer has also featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In 11 matches in the T20 tournament, he has claimed eight wickets at an average of 43.50 and an economy rate of 9.67. He has represented Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the T20 league.

Cariappa had put his name in the IPL 2024 auction for a base price of ₹20 lakh, but was among the players who went unsold.

