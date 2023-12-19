KKR Squad 2024: Complete Kolkata Knight Riders Squad and Player list for IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) celebrated Gautam Gambhir's return to the team as a mentor with a lot of fireworks in the IPL 2024 auction. They signed 10 players at a combined sum of ₹31.35 crore.

KKR made the first bid of the day - for West Indies' Rovman Powell. But when they lost him to Rajasthan Royals, Venky Mysore and Gambhir went quiet for the next few sets.

The two-time champions eventually went for wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat and got him for his base price of ₹50 lakh as the first signing of the IPL 2024 auction. The team needed an Indian wicketkeeper desperately and Bharat was the most experienced option available.

The next major issue for the team was fast-bowling for the first 11 and backups. Mysore and company then signed left-arm seamer Chetan Sakariya, who emerged as a serious talent a few years ago but missed out in the last couple of years due to injury, for ₹50 lakh as well.

KKR's biggest chunk of the budget went for their next signing - Mitchell Starc - a massive ₹24.75 crore - the highest-ever spent on one player in the history of IPL.

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals fought for the Australian seamer till ₹9.60 crore before Gujarat Titans took the price to record numbers and pulled out after around 20 minutes of to and fro.

KKR then signed the 18-year-old top-order batter from Delhi, who also bowls a bit of off-spin, Angkrish Raghuvanshi for his base price of ₹20 lakh followed by 26-year-old batter from Chandigarh Ramandeep Singh for the same price.

A few breaks later, the franchise snapped up what many will consider their best signing - West Indies international Sherfane Rutherford - for his base price of ₹1.5 crore. The southpaw bats in the middle order and bowls decent left-arm pace, making him a good backup for Andre Russell.

Having only a fraction of their purse left with a lot of spots to fill, KKR made further base-price signings in the accelerated part of the auction.

Manish Pandey returned to his first team (2014-16) who he led to the IPL 2014 title with a century in the final for ₹50 lakh, Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman for ₹2 crore, England speedster Gus Atiknson for ₹1 crore, 19-year-old batter Shakib Hussain for ₹20 lakh.

KKR full squad for IPL 2024

Mitchell Starc (new), Sherfane Rutherford (new), Manish Pandey (new), Mujeeb ur Rahman (new), Gus Atiknson (new), Shakib Hussain (new), Chetan Sakariya (new), KS Bharat (new), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (new), Ramandeep Singh (new), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer (c), Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, and Varun Chakaravarthy.

